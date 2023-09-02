SEBRING – After an impressive 4-1 to start the season, the Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team have dropped below the 500 mark after having their losing streak extended to four matches in a straight set match against the Okeechobee Brahmans (3-1).

Sebring lost 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20 to fall to 4-5 on the season and 0-1 in Class 5A-District 13.

Recommended for you