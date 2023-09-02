SEBRING – After an impressive 4-1 to start the season, the Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team have dropped below the 500 mark after having their losing streak extended to four matches in a straight set match against the Okeechobee Brahmans (3-1).
Sebring lost 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20 to fall to 4-5 on the season and 0-1 in Class 5A-District 13.
Sebring tried to set the tone early as Molly Zwayer blocked a shot attempt by Okeechobee for the first point of the match and the second kill shot attempt by the Brahmans went long quickly had Sebring up 2-0.
Sebring held an early point lead at 4-2 before Okeechobee put together two five point runs to take a 13-7 lead. Though Sebring was able to cut the Brahmans lead in half to three, 18-15, they were unable to get any closer as they were unable to score on their last five service attempts and held to seven service points for the first set in a 25-19 loss to the Brahmans.
In Set 2, Sebring again found themselves with an early 2-0 lead that rapidly disappeared after a five point run by the Brahmans as Okeechobee took a 5-2 lead.
Sebring stayed close, often getting to within one point: 6-5, 11-10, 16-15, 17-16 and 18-17, each time with Okeechobee pulling away before the Blue Streaks could tie the set.
With the game at 18-17, Okeechobee scored seven of the next eight points to win the second set 25-18.
The third set started with a familiar tone as the Blue Streaks took a 2-0 lead. Again a five point run came, except this time is was by Sebring sparked by two points by Katie Scott; one a cross court shot and another on a blocked shot and Trinity Sass added a point with a service ace to give Sebring a 7-1 lead.
Three service points by Shelby Marine maintained the Blue Streaks seven point lead at 12-5 and a blocked shot by Maci Albritton helped to propel the Blue Streaks to their biggest lead of the night at eight, 14-6.
Then the wheels fell off with Sebring leading 15-9. An unforced error, a couple of service aces, a couple mishandled serve receives and when the dust settled for a moment, Okeechobee notched eight straight to take a 17-15 lead.
Sebring got back to within one at 17-16 but never fully recovered as Okeechobee outscored the Blue Streaks 8-4 to win the third and final set of the match 25-20.
Sebring will attempt to bring the slide to a halt next week against the Lakes Wales Highlanders in Lake Wales on Tuesday and will host the DeSoto Bulldogs on Thursday.