OKEECHOBEE – After a long hard-fought battle the Sebring Blue Streaks’ (15-7) season came to an end in the Class 5A–District 13 semifinals. Due to an issue with referees the match was held in Okeechobee though Sebring was seeded higher. The Blue Streaks took the first set 25-14 but the Brahmans answered winning the next two sets with scores of 25-21, 25-18. Sebring won set four, 25-15, forcing a fifth set. The Brahmans narrowly defeat Sebring in the final set 16-14 and won the match 3-2.

“My girls kept their attitudes, stuck in there and I’m proud of them,” said Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil. “I don’t agree with most of the doubles that were called on our team only, we haven’t had those calls all season. We have the same setter making the same sets. This should have been a home game for us because we were ranked higher so the fact that we had to come here too was not right, because of the refs who don’t want to go to Sebring or don’t travel that far, whatever the case may be.”

