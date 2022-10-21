OKEECHOBEE – After a long hard-fought battle the Sebring Blue Streaks’ (15-7) season came to an end in the Class 5A–District 13 semifinals. Due to an issue with referees the match was held in Okeechobee though Sebring was seeded higher. The Blue Streaks took the first set 25-14 but the Brahmans answered winning the next two sets with scores of 25-21, 25-18. Sebring won set four, 25-15, forcing a fifth set. The Brahmans narrowly defeat Sebring in the final set 16-14 and won the match 3-2.
“My girls kept their attitudes, stuck in there and I’m proud of them,” said Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil. “I don’t agree with most of the doubles that were called on our team only, we haven’t had those calls all season. We have the same setter making the same sets. This should have been a home game for us because we were ranked higher so the fact that we had to come here too was not right, because of the refs who don’t want to go to Sebring or don’t travel that far, whatever the case may be.”
In the first set the Blue Streaks and Brahmans traded points with Sebring in a slight 7-4 lead until Sebring’s Erin Rogers stepped to the line serving a three-point run expanding their lead to 11-5. The Blue Streaks had another great run with Jordyn Wickham at the line for a five-point run rocketing Sebring’s lead to 17-7. The Blue Streaks went on to defeat the Brahman 25-14 taking a 1-0 lead overall.
Sebring took the lead early in the second set with a three-point run with Lacey Brod at the line which included an ace. The Blue streaks built a 6-4 lead until Okeechobee went on a two-point run that tied the game at 7-7. The Brahmans then pulled ahead with a three-point run giving them a 11-10 lead. Sebring tied the set at 12 but the Brahman continued to build their lead. The score of 18-14 with Okeechobee in the lead. Sebring sent Jessa Cochlin back to serve where she went on a two-point run narrowing the deficit to 17-20. The Brahmans held off the Blue Streaks to win the set 25-21 and tie the game at 1-1.
The Blue Streaks came out strong in the third set going up 5-2 with Brod serving Sebring had a big kill shot by Allison Pate and a tip over by Katie Scott. The Brahmans reclaimed the lead with a four-point run and Sebring’s Rogers stopped Okeechobee’s run with a dink. Sebring’s Wickham made an ace closing the gap to 16-11 but the Brahmans furthered their lead with a three-point run bring the score to 20-12. Sebring rallied with Cochlin at the line. Pate made two kill shots and Rogers tipped the ball over the net for a point chopping the deficit with a three-point run making the score 23-17. Sebring held the Brahmans at 24-17 with a kill shot by Rogers but Okeechobee got the final point needed with a kill shot to take set two 25-18 and giving them a 2-1 advantage.
Okeechobee came out strong in set three taking a 7-2 lead but the Blue Streaks came roaring back with a three-point run taking advantage of Okeechobee errors and a big hit by Brod to bring Sebring just one point behind with a score of 7-6. Sebring tied the game at 9-9 and took the lead with a big hit by Scott and a kill by Brod giving the Blue Streaks a 12-10 lead. The Brahmans and Blue Streaks went point for point for several volleys until the score was 17-15 with Sebring with a slight lead. An Okeechobee error and a hit by Brod increased Sebring’s lead to 19-17. Sebring won the match with two Brahmans errors, a kill shot by Scott and an ace delivered by Brod making the final score 25-18 which tied the match a 2-2 forcing a fifth set.
“I’m glad we went five sets, we played really hard and I loved playing with the girls tonight,” said Allison Pate. “I had a really good game, my team had a really good game and we fought as hard as could. I’m happy to end my season with this game. We stayed together and were able to fight, making it five sets and I’m proud that when were down, we didn’t give up. We had a few errors and miss serves are always going to be a problem and defense, they (Okeechobee) have some amazing hitters. It is crazy to think this was my last game with Sebring, it really hasn’t hit me yet. I know I’m going to play in college so I know volleyball isn’t over for me. I have fully committed to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.”
The Blue Streaks and Brahmans battled tying the fifth set at 5-5, 11-11 and 12-12 with several long volleys. Sebring’s Rogers and Pate each made big blocks and the Blue Streaks battled until the very end. An Okeechobee kill shot ended the set with a final score of 16-14 with the Brahman coming out on top.
Sebring’s season came to an end but the Blue Streaks had a great season with 15-7 record for the season and 1-2 in district play.
“I’m very proud of my girls and we are looking forward to our banquet and honoring our seniors,” Cecil said. “We want to show them how much we love and appreciate them. We will never be the same team because we have five leaving but we are super proud of them and can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”