AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Girls Basketball team (10-2) lost their second game of the season on Tuesday night in Avon Park, falling two points short, 36-34, in a defensive battle to the Okeechobee Brahmans (12-4).
“This was a good game, a tough game against a good team,” said Avon Park Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “I say the difference in the game was they made a few more shots, but we had opportunities that we were not able to convert to points.”
From the outset, the defenses ruled as halfway through the first quarter, the Red Devils and the Brahmans found themselves mired in a 4-4 tie.
Okeechobee finished the first quarter outscoring the Red Devils 7-3, highlighted by a three pointer by Adryauna Baker to take a four point 11-7 lead over Avon Park to end the first quarter.
It took nearly two minutes in the second quarter before either team scored as Tori Hester shot a three pointer to bring the Red Devils to within one at 11-10.
Okeechobee responded with an 11-4 run while connecting on three shots from beyond the arc, one each by Morgan Tucker, Sanye Washington and Ashukamayah Phillips to take a 22-14 lead.
Avon Park countered with a pair of three pointers, one each by Zoe Wortinger and Skylar Navarro to cut the Brahmans lead to 2, 22-20, at the half.
Avon Park chipped away at the Brahmans lead to start the third quarter as Wortinger and Hester each hit their second three pointer of the game to tie the game at 26 with four minutes left in the third.
Okeechobee shut the Avon Park offense the last four minutes of the third quarter while scoring six points to take a 32-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Avon Park again battled back to within two points, 32-30, scoring the first four points of the fourth quarter, before Okeechobee responded with six unanswered points to regain their eight point advantage 38-30 with two and a half minutes left in the game.
Avon Park scored the final six points of the game, going six for six from the free throw line to again get within two of Okeechobee, 38-36, and had an opportunity with the final possession. True to the game, defense won the game as the Brahmans intercepted the inbound Red Devil pass as time expired with Okeechobee held on the 38-36 win.
The Red Devils host the Clewiston Tigers tonight with a 7 p.m. tipoff.