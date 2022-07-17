The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers a waning full moon which will produce a last quarter moon on Wednesday and a rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy good sunset and sunrise fishing over the next five days.
The moon will arrive at the last quarter phase on Wednesday, which means the moon will be improving feeding activity when the moon is underfoot during the sunset and overhead during the sunrise. Today the moon is nine days away from arriving at the high solar point, meaning it will be directly within the solar energy path. Therefore each day over the next nine days, we will experience a greater number of feeding fish participating during the prime periods of the day.
The rainy season weather forecast predicts ideal wind today and Monday as a south wind produces eight to ten mph speeds. Tuesday a mild south will switch late in the day to a west, southwest wind with five to seven mph speeds for Wednesday. Thursday a six mph south wind will occur and switch to a southeast wind by Friday and the weekend, producing speeds in the seven to ten mph range.
Atmospheric pressure will not be a factor this week. And cloud-cover over the next two days will occur during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Tuesday through the end of the week cloud-cover will not be much of a factor.
Water temperatures are now at the highest degree they will be all year. Fish are now in a feeding pattern created by photosynthesis. Fish require five parts per million dissolved oxygen in order to have normal digression. Any rate under that threshold will slow digestion down significantly, causing feeding activity to slowdown or stop. .
Fish therefore will feed normally when there have been several hours of bright sunlight. Healthy vegetative areas in the deeper sections of the lake will be where fish migrate to. If fish cannot breathe normally they won’t feed normally. It therefore can be reasoned that the better fishing hours of the day will occur after six or more hours of bright sunlight. Find the deepest healthy vegetation after long periods of sunshine and you’ll find normal feeding activity.
Best Fishing Days: The last quarter moon occurs Wednesday, causing an uptick in feeding activity during the sunset and sunrise periods. The sunset period will have a much higher dissolved oxygen rate and therefore greater feeding activity will occur than during the sunrise period. The underfoot moon will occur during the sunset and the overhead moon during the sunrise.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:21 p.m. and the sunset at 8:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 10:48 a.m. and solar noon at 1:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 4:57 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:41 a.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 4-7:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways and swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: July 13-16 second half of weak super full moon week, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon.. .
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.05 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is for the rainy season The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
