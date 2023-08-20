The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third full week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the development of the first quarter moon phase and a weakening moon, and a weather forecast promising a strong east wind and bright sunshine with very little, if any, thunderstorm activity. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy an above-average wind during the prime fishing periods of the day and plenty of sunshine which will improve feeding activity.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-lunar factors: We just left the new moon phase and will have the waxing of the first quarter moon this week, which will occur Thursday. The moon is currently moving away from the solar energy path, and will reach the solar low position Saturday. Therefore, anglers can expect the moon effect to weaken daily over the next six days.
Weather factors: The forecast predicts something rarely experienced during the rainy season. An east wind will occur for the next seven days and will produce a daily high speed in the 15 mph range by the early afternoon hours.
With the best fishing period occurring in the mid to late afternoon hours, anglers will welcome the relief in the form of a higher than ideal wind. Wave action will actually be a factor this week during the prime period of the day.
The sun-to-cloud ratio will be 70-30 today and Monday. Tuesday through the end of the week bright sunshine will prevail with very little cloud-cover and very little thunderstorm activity. Tuesday through next Sunday will not feel much like a rainy season.
Major solar-lunar period: Today the moon will be overhead at 4:32 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of six to seven from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Minor solar lunar periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:31 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of five from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 55 minutes and will remain at the same feed rating.
A second minor period occurs when the moon is underfoot at 4:12 a.m. today producing a feed rating of four to five from 3-5:30 a.m. Daily the moon underfoot period occurs later by 30 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A third minor period occurs when the moonset occurs at 10:26 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 9:30-11:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 30 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best fishing days of week: Thursday evening the overhead moon and the sunset happen together to produce the best fishing period of the week. And the underfoot moon will be working with the sunset to produce a fairly good minor period.
Prime monthly periods: Aug. 13-18, new moon; Aug. 28-Sep. 2, super full moon; 11-16, new moon; 26-Oct. 1, full moon; 11-16, weak new moon; 25-31, full moon; Nov. 11-14, weak new moon; 24-29, full moon; Dec. 10-13, weak new moon; 23-29, full moon.
Florida fishing facts: I’ve mentioned the rainy season fact before but it’s worth mentioning again because this week it will come into play again. Bright sunshine is forecast Tuesday through next Sunday. Oxygen production will be very good this week in the hours leading up to the major feeding period of the day. Anglers can expect to find aggressive feeding in healthy vegetation areas as a result.
Fishing safety notice: Lightning is a major threat so it is best to have a planned escape strategy and know the time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Lake Istokpoga news: Today’s lake level is at 38.35 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open sis inches, flowing a combined 580 cubic feet per second. The lake level schedule is: high 38.25 feet and low 37.5 feet.
Dave Douglass is an artificial bait only bass fishing guide and firearms and self-defense instructor. Visit davidpdouglass@substack.com to access angling and firearms publications. He can be reached by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or by phone at 863-381-8474.