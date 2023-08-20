The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third full week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the development of the first quarter moon phase and a weakening moon, and a weather forecast promising a strong east wind and bright sunshine with very little, if any, thunderstorm activity. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy an above-average wind during the prime fishing periods of the day and plenty of sunshine which will improve feeding activity.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.

