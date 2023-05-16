Main Photo

Bushy Nose Pleco.

 COURTESY PHOTO

One of the cutest and some may argue, the ugliest pleco has to be the Bushy Nose, or Bristlenose Pleco. With its catfish body and large head, it does not look all that different from your average armored catfish, at least until you look at its head. The short appendages or tentacles on its head give it a very odd look.

With their unique appearance and penchant for keeping algae at bay, Bristlenose Plecos are a terrific addition to any aquarium. They’re particularly popular among novice fish owners. These little critters are extremely easy to care for and can help improve the quality of the tank. Plus, they’re fun to watch!

