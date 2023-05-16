One of the cutest and some may argue, the ugliest pleco has to be the Bushy Nose, or Bristlenose Pleco. With its catfish body and large head, it does not look all that different from your average armored catfish, at least until you look at its head. The short appendages or tentacles on its head give it a very odd look.
With their unique appearance and penchant for keeping algae at bay, Bristlenose Plecos are a terrific addition to any aquarium. They’re particularly popular among novice fish owners. These little critters are extremely easy to care for and can help improve the quality of the tank. Plus, they’re fun to watch!
The most defining characteristic of this fish is the bushy nose appendages that sprout from their snouts. These tentacles are the fish’s namesake. Typically, they start to appear once the fish reaches maturity, which is about 6 months of age.
The “bristles” are present in all Bristlenose Plecos. However, they are much more prominent in males. They’re longer and tend to grow higher on the head. For females, the bristles are a bit more subdued and sprout out around the mouth area.
Much like a “sucker-type fish” Bristlenose Plecos have a mouth that’s located on the bottom of their head. This makes it easier for them to consume algae from the substrate and cling onto vertical surfaces.
Another difference between the Bristlenose and other Plecos is that the head is wider. It is also shorter and a bit plumper.
Like their cousins, Bristlenose plecos wear a coat of bony plates, or armor that protects them from other fish.
My first exposure to Bristlenose Plecos was a pair of Albino’s that I placed in one of my community tanks. They seemed to do an excellent job keeping the algae at bay – always busily working to clean a rock or some other structure in the tank.
I had read that they liked small caves, so I bought a couple of Pleco caves, and they immediately used them. In fact, it seemed like they were always going in or coming out of the caves.
They grew quickly, and I noticed that I seldom saw both in the tank. Then, one day, the tank had hundreds of tiny little baby Plecos. I learned later that the female had laid eggs in one of the caves and stayed with the eggs until they hatched.
If you think catching other types of fish fry are difficult, try catching pleco fry. They are extremely fast, and they can quickly work themselves into every crevice or tight spot in the aquarium. I managed to save a few, but most just disappeared, probably eaten over time by other fish.
There are many distinct types of Bristlenose Plecos, ranging from the Albinos to the Longfin, Super Reds, Starlights and Calicos. My favorite is the Blue Eye Lemon Bushynose.
For those of you who have limited aquarium space, these fish are on the smaller end of the spectrum. Most are between two and five inches long.
These are bottom-dwelling fish who can tolerate being with just about any other species as they spend their day cleaning the tank of algae. But they do like to roam, and a 20-gallon long aquarium is probably the smallest tank to keep them in. Just make sure you give them plenty of small hiding places, or caves.
Things like live plants, driftwood, and manufactured caves are very beneficial. Bristlenose Plecos are nocturnal. During the day, they will use those hidings spots to rest and feel safe.
• Water Temperature: Between 60- and 80-degrees Fahrenheit.
• pH: Somewhere in the 6.5 – 7.5 range
• Water Hardness: 6 to 10 KH
They are primarily herbivores, but you can also feed them high-protein natural foods like bloodworms and brine shrimp. I feed my small vegetable wafer type food daily. Blanched vegetables like peas, cucumbers, zucchini, carrots, and such are great options. The fish will feed off them slowly and can take advantage of the nutrients they have. If you decide to supply some blanched vegetables every once in a while, make sure that you remove the food after a few hours. Give them some time to pick at it before you remove it to prevent your tank from becoming a mess.
Make sure you keep some type of wood, preferable treated driftwood in any tank that hoses plecos. Driftwood is excellent for algae growth, while providing the fibrous material they require to keep them healthy.
Breeding Bristlenose Plecos is pretty easy, however, you may want to use a separate breeding tank, so you don’t encounter the problem I had in catching all the fry.
In the wild, breeding occurs during the rainy seasons in South America. The water is naturally cooler. To increase your chances of success, you can perform a 75 percent water change with slightly cooler water.
The male will find a suitable location (a cave) and clean it out, awaiting the female’s inspection. If she likes the cave, she will lay her eggs all over the walls and floor of the cave. The eggs will be orange and they are very sticky. The male then fertilizes the eggs, and the female will guard the eggs for four to ten days until they hatch.
Pleco’s typically do not eat their eggs and are exceptionally good parents. The fry will feed off their egg sacs for a few days before consuming the same foods as their parents. They tend to grow very rapidly, taking only six months to reach full maturity.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about thirty aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife, Lexie.