SEBRING – Back in the saddle again, the Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Basketball team (14-6) tamed the Davenport Broncos on Senior Night last Tuesday at Sebring by a score of 63-56 while extending their winning streak to three games. The Blue Streaks managed to hold off a late surge by the Broncos without scoring a two or three point basket in the final quarter.
Both teams struggled to start the game as neither team scored for nearly the three minutes. Davenport made the basket with 5:07 left in the first and the second with 4:30. Sebring finally got on the board with 4:12 left in the first.
The Broncos took a 6-2 lead before Sebring pulled back the reins and kicked in the spurs with eleven straight points, six by Jordan Gregory, two by Dyveon Collymore and a three pointer by Bruce Telesky to take a 13-6 lead.
Sebring finished the first with an eight point lead 16-8 after a three pointer by Collymore.
Sebring widened their lead to ten to start the second quarter with a 10-2 run that was highlighted by back-to-back three pointers on each side of the baseline. KJ Turner made the score 23-10 with a three pointer from the left baseline, Damian Martinez followed suit from the right baseline to make the score 26-10.
Davenport answered with seven unanswered to nearly slice the Blue Streaks lead in half at nine, 26-17, before Sebring stymied the Broncos run with three pointers by Turner and Collymore and went into the half with a ten point 32-22 lead.
The third quarter was a bit of a quadry. Both offenses picked up the pace, but neither put together a significant run as the closest Davenport got to Sebring was seven points and the largest lead Sebring had was 13.
Sebring finished the third quarter holding an eleven point 50-39 lead. This was accomplished as nearly twice as many fouls were called in the third quarter than called in the first half, putting both teams in the bonus.
The fouls resulted in a unique situation as Sebring took a total of nine free throws in the first three quarters and Davenport took twelve.
The Broncos went on an 11-4 run to start the fourth quarter with Sebring going four for six from the line and having their eleven point lead slashed to four, 54-50 with 4:57 left in the game.
That is as close as Sebring allowed the Broncos to get, outscoring Davenport 9-6 for the rest of the game, all of them free throws as Sebring did not make one basket in the final quarter and went 13 for 22 from the foul line for the 63-56 win.
Sebring had four players in double digits; Dyveon Collymore, Jordan Gregory and KJ Turner each scored 13 points and Bruce Telesky scored 10 points.
Sebring is away Monday (DeSoto, 9-9) and Tuesday (Lake Wales, 4-11) next week before finishing the regular season on Saturday (2/4) at Plant City (17-3).