SEBRING – Back in the saddle again, the Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Basketball team (14-6) tamed the Davenport Broncos on Senior Night last Tuesday at Sebring by a score of 63-56 while extending their winning streak to three games. The Blue Streaks managed to hold off a late surge by the Broncos without scoring a two or three point basket in the final quarter.

Both teams struggled to start the game as neither team scored for nearly the three minutes. Davenport made the basket with 5:07 left in the first and the second with 4:30. Sebring finally got on the board with 4:12 left in the first.

