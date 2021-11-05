SEBRING — The Sebring Golf Club recently host the Highlands County Amateur. Thirty-seven athletes hit the links to compete in the two-day tournament.
Cody Brownell earned the title of the Open Division overall winner after shooting 3-under-par with scores of 67 and 74 for a two-day total of 141.
“Had a great time playing in the Highlands County Amateur,” stated Brownell. “Special thanks to Kim Best, Rene Brown, Mark Hopkins and their staff for an awesome event and course conditions. I am happy to have played well enough to be the 2021 Highlands County Amateur champ and can’t wait to try and repeat next year.”
In the Open Division, Brownell was crowned winner with a 141, Kaleb Saunders placed second with 153 and Rene Brown rounded out the top three with 154. John Vickers also shot a 154 and Mike Moore had a 163.
The Mid Senior first place finisher was Mike Browning who had a two-day total of 145. Coming in second was Greg Hershman with 155 and Mark Hopkins placed third with 157. Richard Haas finished with a 157 and Mike Sayre had 164.
Jeff Klingbiel came out on top in the Senior Division with a two-day total of 134. In second place was Herb Cowan with a 149 and rounding out the top three was Jim Foutch who shot a 150 in the two day tournament. Whitney Hungerford had a 153 and Richard Ramazetti came in with a 154.
In the Super Senior group, Bill Brown claimed first place with a total of 153 and in close second was Jim Hessefort with 154. Also with 154 was Don Brewer who placed third. Jim Gulick and Dave Yeric both came in with a 159.