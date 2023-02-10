LAKE PLACID — A tough loss to take in an encouraging season.
The Avon Park Red Devils (11-14) went 77-74 to Bradenton’s Bayshore Bruins (2-24) Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 4A-District 11 tournament. The loss likely puts an end to the Red Devils’ season.
“This is the toughest of the tough,” Coach Tony Cohen said about the defeat postgame.
Cohen later added that it was a tough way to end his first year at the helm because his players put in a lot of work during the season. But he plans on getting after it with his guys in the offseason, something they didn’t get the chance to do.
He admitted his team started the contest off slow but was able to get a spark from the likes of Jose Silva. The sophomore wing went on a run of his own in the first half to help the Red Devils build a double-digit lead.
However, the Bruins were able to salt that lead away and eventually go into halftime with a 31-30 advantage over the Red Devils. Then a 23-16 third quarter made it 54-46 for Bayshore.
“I told them ‘These kids – they might be 1-24 but they play hard and all the film I saw they play hard,’” Cohen said.
But Avon Park kept fighting to stay within a few possessions. And no stretch was more evident of that than in the late stages of the game. Jermaine Myers’ night had just ended early after picking up a technical foul. That left them short a ball handler down 68-59 with the likes of Tayvion Jones, Jeremiah Wortinger, Keith Lewis, Jose Silva and Will Maloy on the floor.
They went on a 6-0 run to pull close at 68-65.
“They’re my best competitors – minus one or two that were on the bench – but they’re competitors,” Cohen said about that group. “And I applaud them for what they did, and helping us come back.”
The Red Devils were one play away from tying the game at multiple junctures but just couldn’t make it. It wasn’t their night and turnovers plagued them.
It’s not likely they’ll receive an at-large bid to the regional bracket. Thus, this puts an end to their season if not selected. However, it was a very encouraging one. With a full offseason, the Red Devils have the opportunity to make big gains.
Cohen said this season the Red Devils upped their win total from last season by two and the junior varsity team dominated. Could be a sign of great things to come.
He singled out players like Myers (who played out of position this year), Silva and even the freshman guard Jones as having the ability to be big difference makers for Avon Park in the future. And the loss to Bayshore will provide the Red Devils with even more motivation.
“We’re really gonna hit the weight room hard,” Cohen said. “We’re going to be in the gym…we might be in there (Wednesday). That’s just really where we’re at. We really want it and these kids are willing to work for it.”