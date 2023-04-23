Bruins Panthers Hockey

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates with Oskar Steen (62) and Hampus Lindholm (27) after scoring a goal during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Friday, April 21, in Sunrise.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — The Boston Bruins don’t lose often. And losing two in a row, that’s been almost unheard of for this team this season.

Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 29 shots and the Bruins topped the Florida Panthers 4-2 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night.

Recommended for you