MIAMI — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a tie in the Miami Marlins’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers played their first game since the arrest of star pitcher Julio Urías late Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami.

Recommended for you