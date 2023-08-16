America’s greatest past time is Kaden Bryant’s biggest passion. The Bryant Family can usually be found on a baseball diamond in their spare time. It has been Kaden’s dream to play collegiate baseball. His dream came true when he signed a scholarship to play second base for the Warner University Royals of Lake Wales.
“I’m so excited, this is so amazing,” Kaden Bryant said. “It has been a dream of mine to play college baseball since I can remember. It is going to be the next chapter of my life that I am thankful for. I had great coaches and parents that have helped lead the way. Warner is mainly looking at me for second base and I’m kind of excited to go out there and play second for them. I played mainly second throughout high school so I have a lot of experience there and should fall right into it.”
There were a couple of schools for Kaden to choose from but he knew that Warner was the perfect fit for him.
“Warner was the top one for me,” explained Kaden. “I love that it is close to home but far enough from home. It is a Christian school and a good four-year school. I was able to go to a workout at Warner and see their dorms and gym. It all stood out to me. I love the campus and the team seems awesome. I love all the coaches. It should be a great four years.”
Avon Park baseball Coach Kyle Jackson is always proud when one of his athletes reaches the next level.
“I’m very proud of him; he has worked really hard the last four years,” Jackson said. “He got cut short his sophomore year because of COVID but he has worked hard. This is well deserving. He has a really good work ethic. He is a good teammate, a good leader, hustles everywhere he goes and leads by example but his work ethic makes him standout. He always puts in extra work, even after practice and it sets him apart from other kids.”
Kaden will have a unique opportunity to play against his brother Dawson, who plays for the South Florida State College Panthers.
“I will be able to play against my brother (Dawson Bryant) which will be great,” Kaden explained. “I’m excited and nervous to play against him. We have a little bit of a sibling rivalry going on. This will be my first time ever playing against my brother; I’ve always been on the same team as him. It will be a fun experience. My brothers and my parents have been my biggest supporters for sure. They have always had my back and supported me no matter what.”
It was not an easy journey for Kaden. He had to overcome an overwhelming amount of adversity during his senior year.
“I’m extremely proud of him. He had a rough senior season where he started off with a broken hand and missed some opportunities in the fall,” Derek Bryant said. “He had to make a lot of adjustments, he had the senior jitters, he lost his grandma during the season, lost a family pet and his motor blew up in his truck but yet at the end of the season he did not accept that it was over. I always told mine that we will all be told that we can’t play anymore but it is up to yourself to acknowledge that or find a way. He found a way. Kyle gave him the opportunity; he got with Coach Jeff Sikes and went up there for a workout where he impressed Sikes and did a great job.
“He found a way for himself. We all have a tattoo on our arm that says ‘Live life like a 3-1 count,’ that is how we do it. I’m proud that he faced all that adversity for himself, achieved what he wanted to achieve and didn’t give up. That is all I ask of him and his brothers. This scholarship means everything to us. Sikes and the whole team at Warner have helped us out tremendously. They were helpful every step of the way.”
Derek knows Kaden can achieve whatever he sets his mind to. “He will need to stay his course and learn from the adversity. He will have to strive to get better and to stay on course. We are never ready for our kids to leave. We are a tight close-nit family but at the same time we encourage them to make their own path and we are here to help them.”
Jackson knows Kaden will have to continue to work hard to be great at the next level. “Once at college he will have to keep grinding and working the way he has been working here. To take yourself to the next level you have to put the work in on your own when there aren’t people watching you. If he continues to do all that, he will be successful.”
Kaden said he is having mixed emotions about heading off to college. “I’m feeling a little nervous and excited. I’m feeling nervous because I have some things I have to get on the field and actually play but I’m working my way towards it. I’ll get there. I’m nervous about leaving home for the first time but I know it will be a good experience and a great learning experience for being an adult by myself. I’m excited. I’m doing workouts so I can just fall right into the game once I’m there. Definitely working on getting on a schedule. I’ve been waking up early every morning to get on that schedule.”
When it comes to support, Kaden has several people in his corner cheering him on and he is thankful for their love and support through the years.
“I would like to thank all of the coaches, especially Coach Kyle and Coach Greg Jackson. Of course, my dad and mom. Every day we come up here with my dad and put in the work. He has been supportive of me my entire life and I can’t thank them enough.”