America’s greatest past time is Kaden Bryant’s biggest passion. The Bryant Family can usually be found on a baseball diamond in their spare time. It has been Kaden’s dream to play collegiate baseball. His dream came true when he signed a scholarship to play second base for the Warner University Royals of Lake Wales.

“I’m so excited, this is so amazing,” Kaden Bryant said. “It has been a dream of mine to play college baseball since I can remember. It is going to be the next chapter of my life that I am thankful for. I had great coaches and parents that have helped lead the way. Warner is mainly looking at me for second base and I’m kind of excited to go out there and play second for them. I played mainly second throughout high school so I have a lot of experience there and should fall right into it.”

Recommended for you