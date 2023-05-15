Buccaneers Bowles Football

Timothy Trainor, left, President of Mount St Mary’s University shows three fingers for the amount of Super Bowl rings that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, right, has as he introduces Bowles at the 215th commencement exercise for Mount St Mary’s University, Saturday.

 RIC DUGAN/THE FREDERICK NEWS--POST via AP

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Todd Bowles kept a promise to his late mother and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach is now a college graduate.

The 59-year-old Bowles walked across the stage at Mount St. Mary’s University on Saturday to receive his diploma after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development.

