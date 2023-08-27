Ravens Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, in Tampa.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA (AP) — Baker Mayfield looked comfortable in his final tuneup as Tampa Bay’s new starting quarterback, throwing a touchdown pass while playing less than a quarter in the Buccaneers’ 26-20 preseason-closing victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

Mayfield was selected as the starter over third-year pro Kyle Trask earlier in the week and played two series Saturday night, his first game action since Tampa Bay’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

