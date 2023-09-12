Buccaneers Vikings Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Benton Whitley (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis.

 BRUCE KLUCKHOHN/AP PHOTO

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The grit Baker Mayfield showed Tampa Bay down the stretch of his debut sure outweighed the rough start.

He had ample support from a more-than-capable defense, too.

