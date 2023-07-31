Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) runs during a “Back Together Weekend” NFL football training camp practice Sunday, in Tampa.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA (AP) — First-round draft pick Calijah Kancey of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was carted off the practice field Sunday with what coach Todd Bowles described as a right calf strain.

“We’ll get an MRI and see where it’s at,” said Bowles, who did not speculate on the severity of the injury suffered when the defensive tackle made a sharp turn during a training camp drill.

Recommended for you