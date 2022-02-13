AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers softball team is left searching for answers after a tough doubleheader Thursday evening against Florida Southwestern College Bucs. The Panthers lost 14-0 in Game 1 then 12-1 in the second contest.
This matchup was the opposite of a pair of close losses to Seminole State College a series ago. The Panthers have now lost four straight after starting the season 2-0.
Game 1 didn’t start off well for pitcher Taylor Roche. After she struck out her first batter on four pitches, the Bucs rattled off three straight hits including a two run RBI double.
Roche had a chance to get out of the inning but the defense behind her lapsed. Kristen Steller booted a ground ball to shortstop and while Paige Pilon misplayed a fly ball in left field, the Panthers still recorded an out at second base.
FSW’s next batter, Sterre den Duijn, wasted no time in making South Florida pay. The shortstop deposited a fly ball over the right field fence. Roche came back to get the next batter for the third out but not before the Bucs took a 5-0 lead.
Abigale Ayers gave the Panthers their first baserunner with a one-out single on a blooper. South Florida’s Steller then took her place on a fielder’s choice and Trinity Rohrer grounded out to end the first.
Both teams traded scoreless innings for the second and third frames. The bottom of the third was the Panther’s best chance to score and get right back into the game. Pilon and Linda Rosada reached on back-to-back singles. South Florida’s Lexie Witz moved both runners over with a bunt then Ayers walked.
But Steller grounded into a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning.
The Bucs added two more runs in the top of the fourth and a quiet inning by South Florida had the Panthers looking at a 7-0 deficit going into the latter part of Game 1.
Roche’s top of the fifth didn’t get off to a great start. She walked the first batter she saw and allowed an RBI double. That eighth run was the end of her day as South Florida’s Head Coach Carlos Falla went to the bullpen.
South Florida’s Braylei Plyant replaced Roche but ended up walking her first batter. After forcing two outs, the Bucs really got to Plyant. Another Florida Southwestern double brought in two more runs.
Two walks by Plyant loaded the bases. On the second pitch of her at-bat, Chelsea Brown smashed a grand slam to dead center for FSW’s final four runs in Game 1.
Emylee Mountin, who spelled Plyant, struck out the final batter of the inning.
The Panthers went down quietly in the bottom of the fifth. Ashton Lewis struck out on three pitches, Pilon popped up on two and Rosada grounded out on a 1-1 pitch that secured the mercy rule win in Game 1.
South Florida didn’t fare any better in the second game. The Panthers committed six errors on defense and only mustered four hits and one run on offense. That lone run came in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Emily White.
The Panthers got a leadoff double from Ciara Justice who moved to third when Kaycee Torres reached on a dropped third strike with one out. South Florida’s White then sent a ball into the middle of center field for FSW’s Shenita Tucker to catch and allowed Justice to come home. Unfortunately the rally ended as Torres was tagged out in a rundown between first and second.
It was a frustrating pair of losses for Falla and his squad. Not because his team lost but because it beat itself. He felt his team didn’t play up to the 2021 National Champions.
“They’re the defending National Champions, so you can’t take [anything] away from them,” Fallas said. “We did not play very well [Thursday].”
Falla said it’s not about winning ball games. It’s about being competitive. South Florida could’ve played a perfect game and still lost by a good margin. Because that’s how high of a level at which Florida Southwestern plays.
He saw his team play competitively in a pair of close losses to Seminole State College. Falla can be upset with the end result but not with how his team made its opponent take the win from them.
What he’s looking for is his team to keep its composure, play its game and have someone step to make plays. Because he knows what his players can do.
“I’m frustrated,” Falla said. “But it’s something that we have to figure out, as coaches we have to figure out and the players have to figure out, ‘Are you going to be the one that wants the ball?’”