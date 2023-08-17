Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles, left, talks with New York Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh during a joint NFL football practice.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage and New York Jets cornerbacks coach Tony Oden were both carted off the field after separate injuries during the teams’ joint practice Wednesday.

Gage suffered a non-contact right knee injury during the session and Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said it appears “pretty serious.”

