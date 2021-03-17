AVON PARK – In a game that started in sunlight and warm temperatures, fans wearing shorts and t-shirts, ended late at night with the cooling air and a consistently breeze that flowed from right and center field.
A game in which the Florida Southwestern State College Bucs baseball came in as winners of nine of their last ten games and sitting on top of the Suncoast Conference standings taking what seemed an insurmountable lead over a struggling South Florida State College Panther team (one win in last ten games).
Four plus hour games sometimes become epic as the home team rallies with a big inning to take the lead, only to lose in a heartbreaking fashion in extra innings.
“The guys showed a lot of heart coming back the way they did” said South Florida State Head Coach Rick Hitt. “It’s just a shame that we were not able to hold on to the lead and get a win against one of the better teams in Florida and in the country.”
The Bucs scored once in the top of the first and added six more in the second which was highlighted by a three run homer by Christian Lucio as Florida Southwestern that gave the Bucs a 7-0 lead after two innings.
Florida Southwestern State College, after a scoreless third inning, added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings with Lucio batting in his fourth run of the game with a double into center field in the fifth inning that put them up 9-0.
At this time as the sun starts to set, a chill in the air appears with a light breeze, one’s mind starts to wonder as coaches in the stands give advice to coaches on the field: Is there a mercy rule in college? If there is, what is it? And I was not so stupid for wearing a long sleeve shirt (which later turned into a jacket). The answer is no to a mercy rule in college and in the sixth inning, the Panthers showed why.
There was no indication of what the bottom of the sixth would bring as the lead-off batter struck out. Interest perked up as Devon Tedders singled, followed with singles by Zeddric Burnham, Bryce Bitting and Leeandro Alfonzo to produce two runs to make the score 9-2.
Hunter Wilder grounded out to first to drive in another run to make the score 9-3 with two outs and still nothing to indicate what was to come. An error by the Bucs, two walks, a couple passed balls combined with a singled by Nico Saladino into center field had the Panthers within three at 9-6.
Two more walks and two more errors by the Bucs produced four runs for the Panthers as they took a 10-9 lead and capped it off with a single by Wilder into right field to plate another run as the Panther finished the sixth inning with an 11-9 lead.
The moment short lived as the Bucs retook the lead in the top of the seven 12-11 with three runs.
The Panthers rallied in the bottom of the ninth as lead-off singles led to one run to tie the game, but they could not get the game winner across as the game went into extra innings tied at 12.
Florida Southwestern State College scored twice in the tenth to win the game 14-12.
South Florida State College is back at home on Wednesday to start a three game series against Polk State College with a start time of 5 p.m.