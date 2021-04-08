AVON PARK — It’s not fun playing the best team in the nation sometimes. South Florida State College Panthers suffered a sweep Tuesday night at the hands of No. 1 ranked Florida SouthWestern Bucs. The Panthers finish the season 0-4 against the Bucs and outscored 44-9 in those four contests.
“They don’t make mistakes and they deserve the rankings where they’re at,” South Florida Coach Carlos Falla said. “They’re that good a team. They don’t have faults. They don’t chase bad pitches. They’re very disciplined offensively, they’re very disciplined defensively, they know what they can and can’t do and where everybody’s going to be.”
Whether it’s swinging bunts, drag bunts, limiting base runners to how many bases they take, the Bucs are just good everywhere.
Game 1 ended in a 15-3 loss while Game 2 was 9-0. Neither game went a full seven innings. Albeit, the Panthers did keep it close for the first few innings of both.
South Florida only trailed Florida SouthWestern 4-2 going into the top of the fifth inning in Game 1 thanks to pitcher Kaycee Torres limiting the damage when the Bucs did get runs in and some good approaches by the Panther batters.
They had an opportunity to actually make it closer or take the lead in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded. The Panthers went strikeout, walk, strikeout, strikeout with only one run produced from that situation.
South Florida pitching finally gave way to the relentlessness of the Bucs lineup as they blew Game 1 open in that top of the fifth. They produced a single and four straight walks for pinch hitter Chelsea Brown.
Brown smoked the second pitch she saw over the left field wall for a grand slam. That was literally her only at-bat that game. It shows how deep Florida SouthWestern is.
In total, the Panthers allowed seven walks in Game 1. Falla attributes it to missing planes.
“If we miss a drop curve outside, it just doesn’t spin off the plate (and) just stays there and stays flat,” he said. “They jump on that. You can miss your spot, but you can’t miss your planes and we missed planes and left balls up for them to hit well. It’s just inexperience.”
Torres was eventually replaced by Gracyn Cunningham. However, the Bucs just kept taking advantage of mistakes. They scored eight more runs to earn a mercy-rule win in Game 1.
Falla said Game 2 starter Taylor Currie didn’t have her best game than when she faced Florida SouthWestern the first time this season. They got to her early with a two-spot in the first inning off three singles and a base running trick play.
South Florida led off the next frame with a single by Corrin Flajole. The next three batters went fly out, strikeout and pop out to end the inning.
Meanwhile, the Bucs kept coming as they plated three runs in the third, two runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth. The Panthers got their only other hit of Game 2 in the fourth.
Missed opportunities at the plate plagued South Florida all night. For Falla, he believes production at the plate is what puts pressure on opposing teams. The Panthers finished the day 7-for-38 at the dish. That’s a .184 batting average.
“We didn’t do anything offensively today,” Falla said. “That was our biggest problem. We didn’t produce runs (and) our best hitters did not hit consistently.”
Although, to the head coach, it seemed his team was feeling all the pressure. Instead of playing loose and free, the Panthers played tight.
“We made it harder to play them than it already was,” he said. “They (Florida SouthWestern) were playing loose. They were having fun and we’re like ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ We got to get past that.”
Of course, Falla wants to win every game he plays, but the thing he wants to see the most from his players is a competitive spirit. He said the team will continue to work and try to get better and the coaches will do better at explaining situations. The onus is on the players as much as the coaches. They’re short-handed but that’s no excuse in Falla’s mind.
“Start playing up,” he said. “Be more than what you expect yourself to be able to do, more than what you think you can do. Put yourself out on a limb. Learn to fail.”
The good thing is South Florida has remaining match-ups with teams it essentially split with already this season. The Panthers have series left against Polk State College, St. Petersburg College and State College of Florida. They’re series with Hillsborough was postponed but that might leave the door open for another one.
“We have the possibility in the next eight games to come in and win six or seven if we play to our potential and play smart,” Falla said. “That’s the biggest thing: is to play smart, understand the game, understand the situation and execute what you’re supposed to do.”