NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing

The car of Ryan Preece goes airborne along the back stretch during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach.

 JIM TOPPER/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH (AP) — Chris Buescher has become a NASCAR title contender in less than a month.

Buescher won the Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, eliminating fan favorite Chase Elliott from playoff contention and sending Bubba Wallace into the postseason.

Recommended for you