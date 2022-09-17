LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Volleyball team lost to the DeSoto Bulldogs in a Class 4A-District 8 matchup on Thursday night for the second time this season in four sets: 25-23, 15-25, 21-25 and 19-25 to account for both district losses. The loss dropped the Green Dragons to 10-5 overall in the season and 1-2 in the district. DeSoto improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the district.
“Definitely better than last time,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder. “I think we adjusted better in the first set, I don’t know what happen in the second set, hard to come back when you fall 8, 9, 10 points behind.”
Bauder noted that the team would do well, then go into a lull.
“We did not hit the open holes tonight” added Bauder, “if we can perfect that, be court aware and put the ball away, it will be a lot easier for us.”
Lake Placid did well in the first set, overcoming an early four point deficit. Down 6-2, 8-4 and 9-5, Chloe Mendez led the charge that rallied the Green Dragons to a 7-2 run. Mendez attacked the net with several spikes that resulted in three kills and also had a block for point that gave Lake Placid their first lead at 12-11.
Lake Placid continued to roll to build a four point 19-15 lead before giving up five straight, three on unforced errors, that allowed DeSoto to retake the lead at 20-19.
DeSoto took a 23-21 lead, Lake Placid tied it at 23 and won 25-23 after DeSoto hit the ball long on the next two rallies.
DeSoto jumped to a large lead early against Lake Placid in the second set, taking a 10-2 lead and building their lead to double digits at 16-6. Lake Placid was not able to get their offense started, never scoring more than two consecutive points or more than once on any service as The Bulldogs sailed to a 25-15 win.
Lake Placid looked to rebound in the third set as Mendez and Maajenay Bryant teamed up for a double block and Brooke Walker served an ace as the Green Dragons scored the first five on their way to taking an 8-2 lead. Then they gave up six straight to tie the game at 8.
Lake Placid held a 12-11 lead before DeSoto retook the lead for good with a four point run at 15-12. DeSoto finished with a four point, 25-21 win to take a 2-1 set lead in the match.
The fourth set was a close one as Lake Placid held a four point 12-8 lead. DeSoto scored seven of the next ten points to tie the game at 15. Lake Placid took their last lead of the game at 16-15 before DeSoto scored four straight to make the score 19-16. The Bulldogs finished the fourth set scoring six of the next eight points to win the set 25-19 and the match 3-1.
Lake Placid will be hosting two non-district games next week. They play Labelle on Tuesday and Palmetto on Thursday. Start times for both is 7:30pm.