LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons Volleyball team lost to the DeSoto Bulldogs in a Class 4A-District 8 matchup on Thursday night for the second time this season in four sets: 25-23, 15-25, 21-25 and 19-25 to account for both district losses. The loss dropped the Green Dragons to 10-5 overall in the season and 1-2 in the district. DeSoto improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the district.

“Definitely better than last time,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder. “I think we adjusted better in the first set, I don’t know what happen in the second set, hard to come back when you fall 8, 9, 10 points behind.”

