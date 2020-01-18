AVON PARK – With several offensive players not available, the Avon Park Red Devils girls soccer team struggled against the Frostproof Bulldogs Thursday night in a 6-0 loss at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
“We lost a couple of players for ineligibility and a couple due to injuries,” said Avon Park Head Coach Christopher Sboto. “Our goal was to play more defensively knowing that our two forwards were out. The injuries and the lack of substitutions (none available for this game) really killed us.”
With the defensive plan and lack of forward experience, Frostproof controlled the ball on the Red Devils side of the field for much of the game as well as taking numerous shots at goal.
After taking a 1-0 lead at the eight minute mark on a shot that got over the Avon Park goal keeper, Frostproof added a second goal five minutes later on a 30 yard shot from the middle of the field to take a 2-0.
Frostproof added two more goals in the first half, a 25 yard shot from the right side by Jamie White and toward the waning seconds of the first half, a cross pass from the left side of the field to the center of the goal was nearly stopped by the Avon Park goal keeper.
The ball slipped out of her hands, allowing Callie Hayes to make the uncontested 1 yard shot that put Frostproof up 4-0 at the half.
Frostproof extended their lead with 27 minutes left on the clock on a corner kick by White.
Kicking the ball high and in front of the goal, the Avon Park keeper nearly made the save jumping up for the ball, though coming back down lost control of the ball after being jostled in the congestion of players that allowed the ball to roll into the goal, putting Frostproof up 5-0.
The Bulldogs made the final score 6-0 with a goal with two minutes left by Griselda Valdez.
Despite giving up six goals, Sboto was complementary of his goal keeper, Kaitlyn Malantonio, who was under a constant barrage of shot attempts, stopping the majority while also making several diving saves.
“We will be ready for next week,” added Sboto. “We play DeSoto and it will be senior night, it will give a little time to allow recovery from injuries, bumps and bruises which should makes us very competitive. We have a lot more to show and give, we have been close in several games and had leads, we just have not been able to finish.”