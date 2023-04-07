AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils softball team (1-7) lost to the DeSoto Bulldogs (10-5) Tuesday night in a 17-0 three inning affair at Avon Park as the Red Devils continued to seek their first win in a played game (only win by forfeit).
It was not a good start and a bad omen as DeSoto took a 1-0 lead from the jump on an inside the park homerun to left field by Emery Skinner to leadoff the game.
After two more hits, two walks and two hit batters, the Bulldogs built a commanding lead at 6-0 with two outs and after a walk and another hit batter, DeSoto finished the first inning with a 7-0 lead.
The second inning had DeSoto more than double their lead.
A leadoff error, a walk and a single produced two runs to make the score 9-0. Two errors, a walk and a triple brought in four more runs as DeSoto held a 13-0 lead with no outs.
DeSoto scored seven run in total to take a 14-0 lead before Avon Park finally got the first out of the inning and by the end of the second, the Bulldogs had an overwhelming 15-0 lead over Avon Park.
DeSoto added two runs in the third to make the final score 17-0 after three innings due to the mercy rule.
Avon Park avoided the no hitter when Jadyn Garrett led off the bottom of the third with a single into right field. Then a little spark when Zoie Ayala reached on an error to put runners on first and second with no outs.
Avon Park fell in order after that via strikeout to end the game.
The Red Devils still have seven more games, the first tonight (Friday) at Fort Meade then next week at Frostproof on Monday and home on Thursday against Kathleen.