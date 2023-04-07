AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils softball team (1-7) lost to the DeSoto Bulldogs (10-5) Tuesday night in a 17-0 three inning affair at Avon Park as the Red Devils continued to seek their first win in a played game (only win by forfeit).

It was not a good start and a bad omen as DeSoto took a 1-0 lead from the jump on an inside the park homerun to left field by Emery Skinner to leadoff the game.

