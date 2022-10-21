ARCADIA – The Lake Placid Green Dragons (15-8) fell short in the second round of the Class 4A-District 8 Volleyball Tournament in three straight hard fought sets to the DeSoto Bulldogs (15-7); 26-24, 25-18 and 25-23 last Tuesday night at DeSoto Middle School.
“We fought hard,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder. “I will give it to DeSoto, everything they have been through, I hope they go and win the whole thing”
“We played well, we executed well,” add Bauder. “There were some long rallies, I am really proud of that.”
In the first set, Lake Placid held an early 6-3 lead before DeSoto stormed back on a 7-1 run to take a 10-7 advantage. A spike by Lake Placid’s Sarah Sherly made it 10-8 and two points later, a block by Chloe Mendez followed by a kill shot by Sherly tied the game at ten.
The game became a tussle of back and forth with neither team taking more than a three point lead as the Bulldogs went ahead by three at 14-11, then the Green Dragons scoring six straight to make the score 17-14 in their favor.
Lake Placid held a three point lead at 21-18 and two point lead at 22-20 before DeSoto retook the lead, 23-22, on three hit errors by the Green Dragons.
Lake Placid battled back with to within set point, holding a one point lead at 24-23. With the game tied at 24, The Green Dragons committed an error on serve receive and lost the first set on a hit error that gave DeSoto a 26-24 win.
“The first game we did well,” noted Bauder. “When you have a lead though, you can’t let the other team creep back in, you have to take it and run with it.”
The second set started out all Lake Placid, forcing a quick side on DeSoto’s first serve, Jenna Walker served for four points as the Green Dragons held a 5-0 lead. The Bulldogs regrouped quickly scoring nine of the next ten points to take a 9-6 lead.
The Green Dragons went seven consecutive serve attempts without scoring any points and the Bulldogs built their biggest lead of the match to ten at 23-13.
A spike by Brooke Walker and an ace by Hermoine Boudreau helped to get the Green Dragons to within seven at 23-16. Lake Placid’ Jenna Walker and DeSoto’s Zeri Tyler traded blocks for points and Lake Placid added another point to get within six at 24-18 before losing on a serve that went long to give the Bulldog’s the second set 25-18.
“In the second set,” Bauder indicated. “We got into a big hole with serve receive, shanking balls all over the place, it’s hard to set the ball if you don’t know where it is going.”
The third set, like the first two, had Lake Placid taking an early lead. The Green Dragons led by five, 9-4 and managed to hold a three point lead at 17-14, never trailing, until DeSoto scored four unanswered to take a 18-17 lead.
Lake Placid scrapped their way back to take one point leads at 20-19 and 21-20. The Green Dragons were unable to hold the lead as DeSoto scored five of the next seven to win the third set 25-23 and the match 3-0.
“The third game we evened and mellowed out a bit,” said Bauder. “They have big and strong hitters. I think my girls did well and adjusted well, I am proud of them.”