ARCADIA – The Lake Placid Green Dragons (15-8) fell short in the second round of the Class 4A-District 8 Volleyball Tournament in three straight hard fought sets to the DeSoto Bulldogs (15-7); 26-24, 25-18 and 25-23 last Tuesday night at DeSoto Middle School.

“We fought hard,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder. “I will give it to DeSoto, everything they have been through, I hope they go and win the whole thing”

