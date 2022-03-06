LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid baseball team couldn’t get it going on offense as the Green Dragons were edged by the Frostproof Bulldogs 1-0 Friday night.
The Bulldogs grabbed the lead in the first inning as Lake Placid starter Holden Martin’s game began in a rocky manner. He hit his first batter of the night in Jack Maggard as location was a struggle for the right-hander early on. Martin then forced a comebacker to him and was able to get the force out at second.
However, the Green Dragons couldn’t turn the double play and a few bad tosses had them looking at an early deficit. The runner on first, Nate Jenkins, stole second. Then he swiped third on a wild pitch from Martin.
Catcher James Swaford tried to throw him out on his advance to third but a wild throw to third baseman Josh Morgan ended up in left field as Jenkins raced home for the 1-0 lead.
Martin allowed a single into left and hit a batter before getting a strikeout for his second out of the inning. He loaded the bases on a four-pitch walk, already in a harrowing situation just his first time through the lineup. But he beared down and got a ball batted right back to him for a putout at first to escape the inning with minimal damage.
Martin found himself in trouble again in the second after the Lake Placid bats all went down on strikes. He got his first batter out on a grounder to shortstop with just two pitches. But a 2-2 single then a third HBP had him facing runners on first and second with just one out. Again, it ended up with Martin getting the ball back to him to exit the inning.
A jam shot pop-up went right to Martin, who wheeled and fired to Donovan Lusby at first. The throw caught Frostproof’s Jack Maggard off the base for the double play. Pumped, Martin sprinted into the dugout with Lusby and the rest of the Lake Placid defense.
He later forced a 5-4-3 double play to erase a baserunner and escape the third inning as well. Then a punchout after falling behind 2-0 with two-on and two-out got him out of the fourth.
That same inning was Lake Placid’s best attempt at tying the game. Left fielder Landon Goodwin got the bottom going with a leadoff walk. He moved to second thanks to a swinging bunt by Lusby who was tagged out down the first base line.
Shortstop Owen Phypers smacked a two-out single just by the shortstop in Jenkins. Head Coach Dan Coomes waved Goodwin through at third base. The left fielder seemed poised to score. However, it wasn’t meant to be as the Lake Placid leadoff man ended up thrown out at the plate by Bulldogs left fielder Brayden Joyner.
Lake Placid’s Martin got through the fifth as he stranded a runner on the paths thanks to a pair of groundouts to both Morgan at third and Phypers at shortstop. That was his last inning of work as the senior allowed one run on two hits alongside two walks and five hit batters coupled with three strikeouts on 80 pitches through five innings.
“He just battled,” Coomes said. “Every [inning] he had somebody on and he didn’t give up. That’s a huge part of the game. If you have that toughness to battle and battle and battle, that’s great.”
Jerimiah Mulligan relieved Martin in the sixth. He had to pitch out of a pickle himself. The lefty basically traded every strikeout he had with a walk. His final K, stranded two runners on second and third with his team still trailing 1-0.
Lake Placid had some life again to tie it in the bottom of the sixth. Right fielder Brian Tharp wore a pitch to reach first. However, his teammates in Swaford, Goodwin and Lusby went down in order with the last out happening with Tharp on second base.
Lusby then took over in the seventh and picked up two strikeouts to keep the Bulldogs scoreless.
However, Frostproof’s Maggard was able to keep the Green Dragons scoreless in the seventh as he sat them down 1-2-3 to secure the shutout win.
Lake Placid managed just one hit and one walk while striking out 11 times against the Frostproof right-hander. Coomes said the big thing facing him was he threw strikes and his team just couldn’t take advantage. The Green Dragons’ head man said his team had a good approach the other night against Clewiston and LaBelle.
He felt the same was true for his team on Friday too.
“We hit the ball better than they did, we just didn’t score runs,” Coomes said. “We had a line drive to the right fielder, two line drives right to the center fielder. It happens.”