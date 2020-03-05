AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils softball team continues to make strides of improvement, though they were not able to keep up with the Frostproof Bulldogs in the latter innings as they came up short in the end 13-4 to fall to 1-5 on the season.
Frostproof notched the first run of the game in the first inning after Minzie Neal tripled into left field and scored on a groundout to second by Belle Mancillas to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Avon Park answered in the bottom of the first Edboni Hipps led off with a single and stole second base. She then reached third on a single by Makayla Painter and later scored on a groundout down the first base line by Ashayla English to tie the game at one after the first inning.
Neither team scored in the second inning. In the third, the Bulldogs exploded with a big inning scoring four runs.
Chloe Martinez led off with a double into left field and scored when Neal followed with a double down the left field line to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
Neal reached third on a groundout and moments later scored on a passed ball to extend Frostproof’s lead to 3-1.
Alana Purdy and Kylie Granger followed with back-to-back triples in which Purdy scored to widen the Bulldogs’ lead to 4-1 and Granger capped off the scoring when she crossed home plate on a groundout by Casey Whittington to make the score 5-1.
Avon Park battled back in the bottom of the third with three runs of their own.
Hipps led off the inning reaching base on a walk and stealing second base. Hipps scored on a double by Painter to make the score 5-2. Gwen Gordon kept the party going with a triple into left centerfield that knocked in Painter as the Red Devils slashed further into Frostproof’s lead at 5-3.
English singled into right field to bring Gordon to the plate to make the score 5-4 with one outs.
Avon Park may have pushed a little too hard as Lola Rankin doubled into right centerfield and English tried to score to tie the game, instead she was thrown out at the plate for the second out and the next batter struck out to end the inning with the Red Devils trailing by one at 5-4.
During the third inning, Frostproof made a pitching change, bringing in Mancillas, who eventually closed out the third and shutout the Red Devils the remainder of the game, allowing just four hits.
The Avon Park pitchers were not able to match Frostproof as the pulled away with five runs in the fifth inning and 3 more in the seventh to make the final score 13-4.
Avon Park’s next game is a home game on Thursday, March 12 when they host the Tenoroc Titans at 7:30 p.m.