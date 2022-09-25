AVON PARK – In a tale of two halves, the Avon Park Red Devils (2-3) lost a 14-point fourth quarter lead to fall to the Frostproof Bulldogs (4-1) 29-22.
There was nothing spectacular for most of the first quarter as both teams went three and out on their first two drives and punted the ball away.
Towards the end of the first quarter, the Red Devils avoided disaster when they recovered their own fumble on the first play of their third drive that started on their own 40.
From that point, the Red Devils pieced together an 8 play 60 yard drive with KJ Massey connecting with Tyrike Loyd for 11 yards for a first down at midfield. Nick Rowe carried twice for 45 yards highlighted by a 40 yard run to the Bulldogs’ 5 which was taken back to the 20 on a personal foul by the Red Devils.
Rowe was given the call twice more to reach Frostproof’s 1-yard line to end the first quarter with the score tied at zero.
On the first play of the second quarter, Avon Park put the first points of the game on the board with a 1-yard run by Jeradion Hilton and converted the 2-point run to give Avon Park an 8-0 lead.
Frostproof tried to answer on their first drive of the second quarter, reaching Avon Park’s 32 before the Red Devils stopped them with an interception by Jeremy Atkinson in the end zone.
Frostproof scored on their next drive as they went 62 yards on five plays and reached the end zone on a 13-yard run by Donovan Solomon and also converted the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8 with 2:19 left in the first half.
That lasted only 13 seconds as Atkinson took the kickoff for the Red Devils at the 20, broke through the middle and shot to the right sideline for an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. With the extra point by Eric Marquez, Avon Park held a 15-8 lead with 2:06 left in the half.
The Red Devils held on defense and got the ball back at the 35 with a 1:02 left in the half.
Sparked by a 24-yard run by Rowe and a personal foul call on Frostproof, Massey connected with Loyd on a 23-yard pass for touchdown that gave Avon Park a 22-8 halftime lead.
The third quarter was one of giveaway and takeaway as Avon Park ran seven offensive plays, punted twice and threw an interception. Frostproof punted once, threw an interception when Hilton jumped in front of the intended receiver and lost a fumble. End result was a scoreless quarter as Avon Park still enjoyed a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
A lost fumble by Avon Park gave Frostproof the ball at the Red Devils’ 24 and three plays later made it a one score game on a 3-yard run by Isaiah Sheppard to make the score 22-15 with 8:10 left in the game.
Frostproof tied the game on their next drive, going 61 yards (aided by a roughing the passer call on the first play) in five plays with Nathan Jenkins scoring on a 5-yard quarterback keeper to make the score 22-22 with 3:10 remaining.
Frostproof took the lead 22 seconds later after Avon Park lost a fumble, scooped up by Frostproof’s Daiveon Pittman and returned 25 yards for the touchdown to put Frostproof up 29-22 with 2:48 left in the game.
Avon Park still had a chance, starting on the Frostproof’s 45, they reached the Bulldogs’ 21. Four incompletions in a row turned the ball over on downs and Frostproof came out in victory formation to take the 29-22 win over the Red Devils.
Nick Rowe led the Red Devils with a game-high 88 yards rushing on 10 carries. KJ Massey completed 8 of 18 passes for 86 yards 1 touchdown and 1 interception with Tyrike Loyd catching 5 for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Lake Placid 52, Lake Region 40
EAGLE LAKE — The Lake Placid Green Dragons rushed pas the Lake Region Thunder Friday night. The Green Dragons are now 2-3 for the season after defeating the Thunder 52-40.
“It was a pretty good shootout and we went back and fourth,” explained Lake Placid Coach Brandon Ludwig. “It was touchdown after touchdown. It was a huge rushing night with Keveun (Mason) having 363 yards rushing yards and five touchdown. That was a career high for him. We just rushed all over them and had a really good rushing attack. Amani Allen had a 61 yard pick-six. It is a big step for us.
“The O-line definitely stood out. Defensively we had a couple blown coverages but they couldn’t run the ball on us at all. They had less than 100 rushing yards but had 290 passing. Defensively we had some mistakes here and there but we stopped the run and that is what we wanted to do.”
Damarion Mitchell contributed 17 carries for 98 yards made two 2-point conversions and a touchdown.
Defensively Wyatt Hines took the lead for Lake Placid with 12 tackles and two sacks. DJ Bullard made six tackles, a sack and pass break up.
“The stats come out Sunday morning but I’m sure Keveun will be ranked in the top ten or five in the state for rushing yards,” added Ludwig.
“We have Avon Park coming up this week and then we have a bye week,” Ludgwig said. “We want to get the win against Avon Park and go into the bye week at .500. We want to get our confidence back so when we hit districts we will have that playoff push.”
Avon Park will be at home this Friday for Homecoming (weather pending) against the Lake Placid Green Dragons (2-3).