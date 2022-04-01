LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons saw their three-game win streak snapped Tuesday night. The Green Dragons (7-5) lost to the Frostproof Bulldogs (5-2) by a score of 2-0. The Bulldogs are winners of four straight and dealt the Green Dragons just their second loss in the last seven games.
In fact, both losses Lake Placid suffered came via shutout. The Bulldogs on Tuesday and Venice 3-0 on March 21. The Green Dragons scraped across two hits over the seven-inning pitchers’ duel. Meanwhile, Frostproof’s two runs came on a streak of miscues by the Green Dragon defense.
Lake Placid starter Emily Tharp weaved in and out precarious situations for a couple innings after sitting the Bulldogs down in order in the first.
A leadoff walk by the Bulldogs found its way to third thanks to a few stolen bases in the second. Tharp though was able to force a ground ball back to the circle and throw that runner out at the plate. Then ,with runners on the corners later in the inning, Tharp forced a pop up and escaped harm.
Another pop out in the third helped the freshman strand a runner at third and preserve the tie. The Green Dragons had a chance in the bottom as Tharp reached on a single then advanced all the way to third on an error with two outs. But Layla Davis went down looking to end the inning.
The Bulldogs finally broke through in the fifth. Tharp gave up a leadoff walk before recording the first out on a pop up. However shortstop Jillian Garduno fielded a grounder and ended up throwing it over Kaylee Underwood’s head, allowing the run to score and a runner to reach second.
A passed ball let that runner reach third and scored on another miscue for the 2-0 Bulldog lead. Tharp kept Frostproof from adding anymore runs though, as a pop up over the pitching circle got her out of the inning.
Charged with the loss, Tharp’s record went to 3-3 but she went all seven innings for her fourth complete game of the season. Tharp allowed two unearned runs on four hits plus two walks with three strikeouts on 98 total pitches. She leads Lake Placid in wins (3), innings pitched (37.2), strikeouts (24) and earned run average (1.30).
“She’s a stud,” Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez said. “She’s the one right now that when the game’s on the line that’s who I want with the ball.”
However, the Green Dragons faced a pitcher who performed just as well if not better on Tuesday in Frostproof’s Belle Mancillas. Their best chance to break through against her came in the bottom of the fifth.
It seemed like the Green Dragons would go quietly in that inning after Jenna Gutierrez and Lilly Canevari hit into outs on a combined four pitches. But an error at shortstop let Garduno reach.
Kaidence Ruelas then worked a walk and Tharp reached on an error at second. Catcher Layla Davis came to the plate with the bases loaded. However, Lake Placid’s two-hole hitter couldn’t pull through as she popped out to end the inning.
Frostproof’s Mancillas cruised after that. She allowed one baserunner while striking out four of the final seven batters she faced as she earned her fourth win on the complete game shutout. She finished with 10 strikeouts against one walk and two hits over those seven innings.
“She was throwing it today,” Diez said of Mancillas. “Last time we faced her, we took away the rise ball and she had to lower the ball and we were able to connect. Today we just (had) bad approaches at the plate. Just bad swing, not working the count and when she did give us something to hit, we just couldn’t connect.”
Diez said his team hasn’t hit well all year thus relying on his defense. He feels good about the defense he has despite the four errors on Tuesday. He’s still working with three freshmen in his infield however. Thus, mistakes are bound to happen.
Lake Placid is hitting .237 as a team with 70 strikeouts to 29 walks plus 68 runs scored over 12 games so far.
For the Green Dragons, it’s just a matter of getting over the hump. They’re beating the teams they should. It’s just a matter of breaking through.
“We’ve hung tight with teams,” Diez said. “But we just haven’t been able to break out yet. It’s going to happen. I’m hoping it happens sooner than later.”
Lake Placid is back at home on Thursday for a matchup with Bishop Verot at 6 p.m.