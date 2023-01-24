AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys soccer team (9-3-2) fell short in their last regular game of the season, 2-0, to 3A District 6 opponent, the Frostproof Bulldogs (11-6-2) on Friday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park on Senior Night.
“It was a winnable game for us” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler “and I thought for the first half in particular, we were very much in control, but we just let it get away from us.”
“We got a little stretched at midfield in the later part of the game and those long balls got us in trouble because they had more speed in their forwards than we did in our backs, so twice we let them get behind us.”
Avon Park had a couple of scoring chances early in the first eight minutes of the game with a Juan Vera 30 yard attempt and a late Omar Valencia-Calixtro 10 yard shot both going left.
Frostproof applied pressure minute sixteen to midway through the first half, taking three shots, the first two wide right and the last blocked by the Avon Park’s goalkeeper Noe Hernandez.
For the remainder of the first half, Avon Park took six more shots on goal, Frostproof attempted four, each to no avail as they were just off target either wide, high or blocked.
This trend continued in the second half until there was fourteen minutes left in the game.
Frostproof, going down the right side, found a seem and made a pass that split two Avon Park defenders and headed towards the goalkeeper. Frostproof managed to get to the ball first, get past the goalkeeper for the five yard shot to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.
Frostproof added a second goal with two minutes left to make the final score 2-0.
“We had a couple of good possessions around goal, we had a couple of good shots, some days you just don’t get the luck,” Added Virkler. “Even in the second half, we had more good opportunities to score than they did, we were just a little wide, ball bangs off somebody, they make a last ditch clearance, I don’t think we played badly, somedays you just don’t get the breaks.”
“We lost a couple of players to injury and such, so we had a different lineup out there tonight, but I did not see a significant drop in the quality of play, I am proud of the guys, they played well.”
The Red Devils will now prepare for district play that starts next week.