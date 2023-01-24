AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys soccer team (9-3-2) fell short in their last regular game of the season, 2-0, to 3A District 6 opponent, the Frostproof Bulldogs (11-6-2) on Friday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park on Senior Night.

“It was a winnable game for us” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler “and I thought for the first half in particular, we were very much in control, but we just let it get away from us.”

