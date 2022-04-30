SEBRING – The Frostproof Bulldogs (13-4) survived a tenacious Sebring Blue Streaks squad (7-9) after taking a four run lead in the first inning to beat the Blue Streaks 10-8 in Sebring.
Frostproof took the lead in the first on four singles, a double and an error that that produced four runs.
Menzie Neal led off the game with a single into left field and an error put the second runner on with no outs. With one out, Belle Mancillas singled into center field to drive in both runs with one out as the Bulldogs took and early 2-0 lead.
A single by Peyton Cutts and a double by Karah Brantley produced to more runs as Frostproof finished the first inning with a 4-0 lead.
The score remained 4-0 until the bottom of the third, after Sebring stranded five runners in the first two innings, they pushed two across the plate courtesy of two Frostproof errors, a hit batter and a single by Baily Pauze to cut the Bulldogs lead in half, 4-2, after three innings.
Frostproof added a run in the top of the fourth as Menzie Neal led off with a single into left field that got misplayed by the outfielder and allowed Neal to reach third base. Neal later scored on a passed ball to give Frostproof a 5-2 lead.
That lead would not hold up for long as Sebring took advantage of two Frostproof errors at shortstop and singles by Marissa Wilkinson, Carmen Stone and Paige Benton that generated three runs to tie the game at 5. A sacrifice fly into right field by Pauze brought in another run as Sebring took their first lead of the game, 6-5, after four innings.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Frostproof recaptured the lead in the top of the sixth as Alana Purdy hit a one out single into right field followed by a walk. With two outs, Peyton Cutts stroked a single into center field that brought in both runners to put the Bulldogs back on top 7-6.
Sebring answered in the bottom of the sixth, with two outs and no one on, Benton and Pauze hit back to back singles into center field and a walk loaded the bases. Sebring tied the game at 7 on a groundball error to short by Morgan Durrance.
Frostproof fired back in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs with two outs with an RBI single by Purdy and double by Caden Smith that produced two runs to give the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead.
Sebring tried to follow suit in the bottom of the seventh with their own two out rally. A double into center by Jewelissa Delgado and a single Carmen Stone made the score 10-8. Benton nearly kept the inning alive with a bloop fly ball down the right field line, but the Frostproof right fielder, despite nearly being runover by the first baseman, hung on to the ball to end the game and preserve the win for Frostproof at 10-8.
Benton led the Blue Streaks with four base hits and Stone drove in three runs.
Purdy led the Bulldogs with four base hits, Cutts drove in three in the win.
Frostproof starts Class 3A-District 10 play on Tuesday at 7 p.m., opponent has yet to be determined as of press time. Sebring will host the Bayshore Bruins on Monday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A-District 12 Tournament.