AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils lost a tough game to the Frostproof Bulldogs 22-12 Friday night. It is Avon Park’s fourth straight loss albeit with its best performance of the season.
“It’s the best game we played all year,” Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton said. “Hands down.”
Albritton attributed that to having three weeks of great practice. It was something they struggled with early in the year with guys out.
The game started out with Avon Park’s bugaboo from the game against Lemon Bay: the pooch kick. A muffed attempt gave Frostproof the ball inside Avon Park territory. It seemed like the Red Devils would be in for a rough night again.
But, suddenly, the Red Devils got the ball back thanks to a forced fumble and recovery on defense. It basically gave them the same field position as the kickoff.
Avon Park definitely took advantage. The Red Devils marched right down the field for an 11-yard play drive to take an early lead. Quarterback Ja’Marion Davis scampered to the right corner of the endzone on fourth down after an offsides penalty and the Red Devils led 6-0 with 4:40 left in the first quarter after a blocked extra point.
The Red Devils forced a Bulldog punt but unfortunately a muffed catch and gave the ball right back in plus territory for Frostproof. They then punched it in on a handful of plays and made their extra point to claim the lead 7-6 in the second quarter.
Both teams struggled to get on the board after that. Avon Park missed a field goal attempt while the Red Devil defense forced a Frostproof punt. Avon Park attempted to get some points before the half but opted to run out the clock and take a 7-6 deficit into halftime.
The teams traded punts on their first two drives to open the second half. After getting the ball back on Frostproof’s second punt of the second half, the Red Devils decided to take a shot.
Davis heaved a ball deep down the left sideline for Tyrike Loyd. The receiver leapt into the air and won the jump ball. The contest for the ball forced the defensive back to fall down, thus allowing Loyd to race into the endzone and give his team a 12-7 lead.
Albritton said they set the play up. They knew the slants they ran early in the game would establish the possibility for a double move to work.
A big fourth down stop aided by a penalty backing the Bulldogs up gave Avon Park the ball back. The Avon Park defense played a whale of a game, holding Frostproof on several occasions including that stand.
Albritton said it was the best game the Red Devil defense played all year.
The stop created a great opportunity for the Red Devils to milk the clock and put the game away. However, they were forced to punt and it was Frostproof with a chance to win it. They moved methodically down the field and to the 20 yard-line of Avon Park.
Frostproof quarterback Nathan Jenkins lofted a ball to the back left corner of the endzone where a Frostproof receiver made a spectacular catch over defensive back Mykale Garrett. The call seemingly could’ve gone either way but the Bulldogs ended with it in their favor. They led 15-12 with under a minute left in the game.
Avon Park now had 51 seconds to get into field goal range just to tie. But chaos ensued. First an interception was wiped out by offsetting penalties, then a successful hook and lateral was called back for ineligible receiver downfield and it really kept Avon Park from gaining momentum.
Soon, the Red Devils hopes were dashed. A tipped ball off an Avon Park receiver’s hands ended in a pick six and sealed Avon Park’s fate.
“It’s a tough way to lose one,” Albritton said. “We were winning a majority of that game. So that hurts, it stings a little bit.”
However there were lots of good things to take away from this game.
“We proved that if we don’t turn the ball over four or five, six times, we can be in any football game,” Albritton said. “So I’m hoping that’s encouraging for the kids and we can finish the year strong next week.”
Not to mention Jerdarion Hilton, who ran hard all game for the Red Devils.
With it now looking in from the outside on the playoff picture, the Red Devils finish up with a cross-county matchup against the Lake Placid Green Dragons to end the season.