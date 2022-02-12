PARRISH — After an incredible 92-17 win against the Hardee Wildcats on Tuesday night, the Sebring Blue Streaks (12-14) traveled to Parrish the following night to take on the Parrish Community Bulls (19-6). After a high intensity contest the Bulls came out on top, 76-58, in the Class 4A-District 11 semi-final match.
“It was a great first half but we didn’t come out and execute with the same energy as we did the first half in the second half,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “We opened the second half with three or four turnovers, we had a five-point lead and then we turned the ball over, they (Parrish) hit two 3-pointers that hurt us. I think we didn’t meet the same intensity we had last night (against Hardee) in the first half.”
The Blue Streaks came out strong in the first period. Sebring’s Aiden Wallace netted three shots and Filip Sanda added a couple jumpers. Marshall O’Hern made a bucket and went two-for-two at the free throw line. At the end of the first the Blue Streaks and Bulls were even at 14-14.
In the second quarter the Sebring pulled head. The Bulls started the period by draining a 3 but the Blue Streaks answered with a pair of shots from Aiden Wallace and a layup by Devontae Powell making the score 20-17. Parrish sank three 3-pointers but Sebring held on to the lead with a layup by Powell, a short jumper from Wallace and a 3 from left baseline from Filip Sanda to maintain a 27-26 advantage for the Blue Streaks. As time wound down in the first half of the game, Sebring’s Sylvester Lewis dunked the ball with 1:13 left on the clock. At the buzzer O’Hern netted a jump shot to give the Blue Streaks a 31-28 lead at halftime.
Parrish came charging back in the third period. Sebring started off with an alley-oop when O’Hern threw the ball up for Wallace to dunk. The Bulls pulled ahead with a 13-point run that consisted of three 3-pointers and pair of layups. Wallace was sent to the line for Sebring and made one-of-two shots. Parrish expanded their lead with two additional 3s and a couple of free throws. Before time ran out the Blue Streaks cut the deficit with a deep jumper by Wallace bring the score to 49-36.
Sebring changed up their defense in the fourth but the Bulls kept charging. Though a in 13 point-deficit the Blue Streaks kept fighting and never gave up. O’Hern led the charge for Sebring with five shots and Powell add a pair of his own. Peyton Spencer came into the game and made his mark by netting a three and going two-for-two at the line. Wallace spent quite a bit of time at the line and made three shots of his six attempts. Powell made a rebound and tipped the ball in for the Blue Streaks but the raging Bulls pushed their way to 76-58 victory.
Wallace had a team high 22 points for the Blue Streaks and also with double digits was O’Hern with 17. Spencer made four assists while O’Hern, Sanda and Powell each had three. Wallace also contributed 11 defensive and seven offensive rebounds for a team high total of 18 rebounds.
“We got good looks and in the second half we got good looks but it seemed like there was a cap over the rim,” explained Coach Harris. “In the fourth we switched it up a little bit trying to throw some different looks at them and cause them to have to adjust. We saw some tendencies they have so we try to make those come out.”
Thought Sebring lost in the semi-finals they may still have a shot at Regionals. The Blue Streaks are eagerly awaiting to find out if they will have a chance to play in the Class 4A Regional Tournament.
“I am happy with the performance, you can’t knock these guys,” said Coach Harris. “They gave me everything they have. That is all I ask of them. They continued to play and played hard, that’s all I can ask for as a coach. We will bounce back and practice. We are waiting to see where we land in the brackets. I think we still have a chance. We might fall 7-8 because of the schedule we played so it is possible.”