PARRISH – There is an old adage that goes similar to never allow the game to be determined by the officials. The Avon Park Red Devils football team (2-2) nearly pulled off a victory against the Parrish Community Bulls (3-0) last Friday night in Parrish before giving up a touchdown in the last minute to fall in a close game 26-19.

The Red Devils started off strong, taking their opening drive 78 yards on 14 plays and taking nearly eight minutes off the clock. Nick Rowe started the drive off with a 21 yard run and accounted for 57 yards on seven carries to include capping off the drive with a one yard touchdown run to give the Red Devils a 6-0 lead.

Recommended for you