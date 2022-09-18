PARRISH – There is an old adage that goes similar to never allow the game to be determined by the officials. The Avon Park Red Devils football team (2-2) nearly pulled off a victory against the Parrish Community Bulls (3-0) last Friday night in Parrish before giving up a touchdown in the last minute to fall in a close game 26-19.
The Red Devils started off strong, taking their opening drive 78 yards on 14 plays and taking nearly eight minutes off the clock. Nick Rowe started the drive off with a 21 yard run and accounted for 57 yards on seven carries to include capping off the drive with a one yard touchdown run to give the Red Devils a 6-0 lead.
Parrish answered with a touchdown on their opening drive, highlighted with a 45 yard pass completion augmented with a personal foul on the Red Devils that put the ball on Avon Park’s four yard line. Two offensive plays later, the Bulls scored on a four yard run by Javon Moss to tie the game at six with 2:21 left in the first quarter.
The game remained tied until late in the second quarter when the Red Devils caught lightning in a bottle. Avon Park, starting from their own 20, pieced together a nine play drive highlighted by Jerdarion Hilton’s 35 yard run to reach Parrish’s 40 yard line.
Facing a second and 25 from the Bull’s 42, Avon Park ran Hilton on a sweep to the right that turned into a halfback option. Hilton lofted a pass deep down the right sideline, leading Jeremy Atkinson perfectly, who had gotten a step behind the Parrish defender, to make the catch and run into the end zone for a 42 yard touchdown that gave Avon Park a 13-6 halftime lead.
Parrish tied the game with 4:04 left in the third quarter as they manufactured a nine play 53 yard drive with Moss scoring his second touchdown of the game for the Bull’s on a one yard run to knot the game at 13.
The Bull’s took their first lead on the game on the first play of the fourth quarter, kicking a 26 yard field goal. That came on the heels of the Bulls’ reaching Avon Park’s two yard line before being stopped by the Avon Park defense to end the third quarter.
It only took Avon Park four plays to retake the lead, starting on their own 34, Jerdarion Hilton broke to the center of the line turned to the right sideline and gained 38 yards to Parrish’s 28 yard line. Three straight runs by Nick Rowe ended with Rowe going up the middle for a 15 yard touchdown run to put the Red Devils’ up 19-16 with 10:13 left in the game.
Parrish tied the game on their next possession, going 67 yards on 11 plays, again reaching the Red Devil’s two yard line before being forced to kick a 21 yard field goal to tie the game at 19 with 6:26 left in the game.
Avon Park responded; starting from their own 32, the Red Devils reached the Bulls’ 37 after Nick Rowe’s two yard run that would have given the Red Devils a third and two situation. After the tackle, the Parrish defender clearly took his hand and drove Rowe’s head back into the ground after the play in front of side umpire.
When no flag was called, the Avon Park coaching staff vehemently argued the non-call, then the game referee threw a unsportsman flag on Avon Park, which created a third and 19 and later forced Avon Park to punt with 1:43 left in the game.
Avon Park was unable to recover on the sudden shift of moment as Parrish went 60 yards in five plays to score on a 12 yard pass play to take a 26-19 lead with 25.9 seconds left in the game.
Avon Park still had a chance as KJ Massey completed two of three to reach the Bulls’ 30 with 9.7 seconds left. Hilton completed a pass to the 14 as time ran out on Avon Park, falling on the short side of a 26-19 final.
Jerdarion Hilton rushed for 118 yards on 17 carries, caught 4 passes for 42 yards and completed 2 passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. Nick Rowe added another 100 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns.
Avon Park will host the Frostproof Bulldogs (3-1) this Friday at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park at 7:30pm