If you’ve ever been to a Lake Placid softball game, chances are you have heard Lilly Canevari cheering on her team from the dugout. She gets her team riled up and rattles the opposing team’s pitcher. She is a leader vocally and by example. Lilly’s dream since a young age was to play softball for her dream college and that dream came true when she signed with the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) Golden Stallions.

ABAC is in Tifton, Georgia and are a part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), also the George Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA).

