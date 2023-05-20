If you’ve ever been to a Lake Placid softball game, chances are you have heard Lilly Canevari cheering on her team from the dugout. She gets her team riled up and rattles the opposing team’s pitcher. She is a leader vocally and by example. Lilly’s dream since a young age was to play softball for her dream college and that dream came true when she signed with the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) Golden Stallions.
ABAC is in Tifton, Georgia and are a part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), also the George Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA).
Lilly accumulated 12 runs, 20 hits, 15 RBIs, 32 putouts, a fielding percentage of .846 and a batting average of .282 with an on base percentage of .370 during her senior year at Lake Placid.
“This has been my dream to go to ABAC and play softball there since the eighth grade,” explained Lilly. “It is really special to me that I have achieved my goal and all my hard work has paid off. It is special to see everyone that has backed me and supported me here today. I only had two colleges checking me out, ABAC and SFSC, but I’ve only ever been interested in ABAC so it didn’t matter to me. I’m not sure which position I will be playing yet, I will have to tryout, but I’m guessing either third base or first.”
After a visit to ABAC to see her cousin, Lilly knew that was where she was meant to be.
“My eighth grade year I went to visit my cousin Louis at ABAC because he went there,” Lilly said. “He took me on a tour of the school and softball facilities. Just then I knew the feeling of the school and I knew I wanted to go there and play there. I loved that it is a small town feeling like Lake Placid. It isn’t very big, it has conservative values and everyone just seemed so nice.”
Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez will be losing a key player and leader on his team but he is proud of all Lilly has accomplished.
Diez said, “She has been a hard worker and she has been with me for six years. She has always gone above and beyond. When she first started with me, she wasn’t a very good softball player but she put the time in and asked for help when she needed it. She would come out to my middle school games when she was in high school and be like ‘hey can you grounders to me?’ She is always looking for that extra work.
Lilly has a big support system in Lake Placid but the ones cheering her on the most was her parents. Her dad especially as her coach.
“My biggest support has been my parents; they have pushed me and supported me through everything. They have driven me two-and-a-half hours away to practices, woken up at 5:30 a.m. to take me to games and stuff like that.”
Carl Canevari is Lilly’s father and one of Lake Placid’s assistant coaches. Lilly is “daddy’s little girl” and he has been by her side throughout this journey. He was choked up at her last home game as he watched her take the field for the last time as a Green Dragon and also as he watched her sign to play for ABAC.
“I’m super proud of Lilly,” Carl said. “She has worked hard and is determined. She set her mind to go to ABAC and that is really where she wanted and she didn’t quit until she got to go to school there. I’m really proud of her. What sets her apart is her work ethic and determination. She is very competitive, her mom and I are competitive, it comes to her naturally. She wants to win and do better. She gets down on herself when she makes a mistake but she resets and tries harder.”
Carl and Diez know that Lilly has a lot of work ahead of her but they know she has what it takes to be successful.
“She will have to put in the work at college,” added Carl. “She is not naturally gifted athletically like a lot of people. She has to work for everything she gets, so when she gets there she will have to work, work, work but she will do fine.”
“If she continues with the hard work, she will be fine (in college),” said Diez. “She is a quick learner, you only have to tell her things once and she does it. As long as she keeps the determination up she will be fine.”
When it comes to leaving home Lilly and Carl have different opinions on the matter.
“I’m not ready for her to leave,” Carl said. “It has been a long road since she was 12. I told her ‘Look, you’re going to play a team sport’ and she cried. She said ‘Dad, I just want to read books and do my school work, I don’t want to do all that.’ So, to come from that to where we are today is huge. We have a special bond, especially with me coaching her but we have a special bond with softball and I’m going to miss that. I am going to continue to coach next year but it won’t be the same because she isn’t going to be out there.”
“I’m excited,” Lilly said. “I’m excited to be somewhere other than Lake Placid and experience the world a little bit more. Even though it will be a small town like Lake Placid, it will be a different state and a different experience.”
Diez has some big shoes to fill with Lilly leaving for ABAC.
“She will absolutely be hard to replace,” Diez said. “She is our team leader, she is the person I go to, to lay the word down. She is always helping and picking people up when they are down. That is going to be hard to replace.”
Lilly will be working hard throughout the summer to get ready to play for the Golden Stallions.
“I’ll be playing travel ball this summer and I will start my workouts that I have to do for college,” Lilly added. “I will also be staying in contact with my teammates that are going up there. I would like to thank my parents and coaches for always supporting me, pushing me to be better and helping me achieve my dreams.”