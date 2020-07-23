Main Photo

Caroline Duncan celebrates after sinking a hole-in-one at Golf Hammock.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Beyond excited, Caroline Duncan reported that this hole-in-one was her first. She said direction from her husband Bob to remember to “turn” as she prepared to swing finally clicked, and may have put her in position for the ace. Plus great support from her Golf Hammock foursome — members Lorraine Northrup, Tami Dunlap and Connie Snyder,.Caroline posted a 38 /47 for an impressive 85.