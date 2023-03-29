SEBRING – A Storm is churning at Sebring High School. The Blue Streaks’ Joshua Carter had a dream come true Monday morning as he signed a scholarship to play Division II football for the Lake Erie College Storm in Painesville, Ohio, which is part of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

During his senior season, Carter was a leader on the gridiron as outside linebacker where he accumulated 58 solo tackles and 27 assists for a total of 85 tackles.  He also made six sacks for the Blue Streaks. For the Storm, Carter will either play inside or outside linebacker.

Recommended for you