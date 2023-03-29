SEBRING – A Storm is churning at Sebring High School. The Blue Streaks’ Joshua Carter had a dream come true Monday morning as he signed a scholarship to play Division II football for the Lake Erie College Storm in Painesville, Ohio, which is part of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
During his senior season, Carter was a leader on the gridiron as outside linebacker where he accumulated 58 solo tackles and 27 assists for a total of 85 tackles. He also made six sacks for the Blue Streaks. For the Storm, Carter will either play inside or outside linebacker.
“This is me taking the next step, going to the next level and becoming a man,” Joshua Carter said. “All these people coming today means that they are behind me all the way and I’m happy for it. I can really see how much they all love me. This scholarship means a lot because football is probably the only way I would have gotten into college. This means a lot to finally get that and to sign the papers.”
Carter had several options to choose from but he knew that Lake Erie College was the perfect fit for him.
“I had around six colleges looking at me,” Carter explained. “It is away from home and I feel like moving from home will grow me into a man. I have to work on myself, fight my own battles and I feel like it will make me more into a man than I am today. I didn’t get to go on tour but I feel like Lake Erie will be a great start for me. The coach really is what made me like Lake Erie. I could really feel the vibe off of him. We had that connection so I feel like Lake Erie is going to be a great school for me.”
Carter's mother, Teresa Grampa, said it was a dream come true for her son.
“I am super proud of Joshua and all of his hard work,” Grampa said. “This scholarship means a lot to our family. It is the next level for Joshua, he has worked hard to get to where he is so I’m hopeful for him and his future. I’m glad he will get to excel academically as well as pursue what his dream is.”
Grampa is excited but nervous at the same time for her son’s future and knows he has what it takes to succeed.
“Joshua is a very driven kid who is focused on his goals. He knows what he wants to do, he has a vision and follows through with it. He will have to stay focused. It will be a change for him and he won’t be close to family. It won’t be a two-hour drive anymore to be with family he grew up with. It will be an adjustment but I know he can do it. I’m not ready for him to leave but I am excited for him. A little further away than I want him to be but we will make it work.”
It is always a great day at Sebring when an athlete signs a scholarship. Head football coach LaVaar Scott said he makes it a goal to get one of his team members to sign a scholarship. He is proud of his players when they get a scholarship because they work hard and have good attitudes. Most importantly, they do the work in the classroom. After all, it's about getting the education paid for by the college. Scott knows Carter will be successful in college and has the work ethic to excel.
“His work ethic makes Joshua special,” Scott said. “When he got here he, he was new but jumped right on in. He did the work every day in practice and in the weight room. He was a leader for us."
With Carter being so far away from home, he will need to connect with the right people to support him.
“He is going to have to work like he has always done," Scott said. "He is a strong kid, he doesn’t look it but he is very strong and it is because of his work ethic and drive. He is going to have to keep that same drive and get some warm clothes.”
It is going to be a challenge for Scott to fill the spots left vacant on the team by Carter and Tyler Blevins once they move on to college. Blevins accepted a scholarship to Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. For the last two years, Scott has had the luxury to enjoy the leadership skills demonstrated by Carter.
“Yeah, it is going to be very hard to replace him. I don’t even want to think about it," Scott said. "We are talking about a lot of tackles and a lot of leadership.”
Carter has mixed emotions about leaving for college but is doing everything in his ability to get ready for the next level.
“I’m a little nervous and excited to leave,” Carter said. “I’m leaving home and going somewhere far away. I’ve been working out and doing a lot of drills. I work out Monday through Friday. I’m thankful to everyone that came to support me. Everyone has supported me, I can specify one person because everyone has done something big for me. I am just happy for everyone to be here and help me.”