SEBRING — The AdventHealth Sebring Foundation hosted the Inaugural Thomas “Flash” Gordon Celebrity Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The event benefits the construction and implementation of a $5,000,000 project, 21,000 square foot health and wellness facility on the grounds of AdevntHealth Sebring.
“This is the fundraising kickoff of our wellness center,” explained AdventHealth’s President and CEO, Randy Surber. “We are known for the care we provide to our patients who are not well but the wellness center is a facility where we will teach people how to live their best, most vibrant lives. This center will be transformational at a time when healthcare is a premium in a lot of respects. We want to teach people to be well and how to take care of themselves and that is our objective. This is the inaugural event that we kicked off over the last couple of weeks and this is the fundraiser for that as well. It is an exciting time for us despite the rain. There is a lot of enthusiasm and the celebrities are amazing. I grew up worshiping them as a young man and it is extraordinary that they are here.”
“Everything has been fantastic,” said Christen Johnson, AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Executive Director. “We were able to host a welcome event for the celebrities at the Sebring International Raceway, everyone had the opportunity to ride in a race car around the track and I heard several of the celebrities say ‘its one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.’ So the event was kicked off wonderfully. We want the celebrities to feel welcomed when they come into our community and we want them to understand the mission behind AdventHealth and why we do what we do which is to extended the healing ministry of Christ. Despite the rain it has been a beautiful event and to have this many celebrities in our hometown is special for so many. We grew up watching these legends play and to see them in real life is heartwarming and we are blessed to have them come to our hometown to be a part of our mission.”
The AdventHealth Sebring Foundation has held a golf tournament for the last 25 years but this is the first ever celebrity golf tournament. The Board of Directors and tournament chair, Thomas “Flash” Gordon, were able to gather 30 celebrities to participate in the pro-am. The list of celebrities included:
Bo Jackson, Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd, Joe Castiglione, Rick Cerone, Carl Everett, Ben Ford, Thomas “Flash” Gordon, Nick Gordon, Anthony Gordon, Devaris “Dee” Strange-Gordon, Juan Hillman, Reggie Jefferson, Charles Johnson, Joe Logan, Tommy Longhi, Nick Longhi, Charlie “Chuck” Manuel, Fred “McGruff” McGriff, Triston McKenzie, Alan Mills, Brett Myers, Clyde “Chop” Pough, Desi Relaford, Jim Rice, Armando Rios, Mariano Rivera, Gary Sheffield, Luis Tiant, Rick Thurman, Jeremy Trueblood, Michael Tucker and Tim Wakefield.
“This is home for me and healthcare is the focal point of a lot of lives,” explained Thomas “Flash” Gordon. “AdventHealth wants to provide the tools and information for people to better serve themselves and the community for a healthier lifestyle. AdventHealth is in our neighborhood and I am thankful for that because we will need healthcare here forever and ever. Having the community work together to get the Wellness Center built, I am grateful for that. This is home and I am grateful to be home to help out in anyway I can to help the community to get better and strong. It is a blessing to be able to help.”
Flash Gordon is extremely grateful to the community for all of the support over the years.
“God has blessed us in so many ways to allow us to help one another,” added Gordon. “This is a loving community that I have always had support from. I get the opportunity to bring some of the guys that I met along the way, that gave me love and support along the way and now they are here to support us. Most of us played baseball and used Highway 27 at some point to go to a game or to go see our kids or to see a family member. These guys wanted to know who are in these neighborhoods. I love coming back home to better serve a community that loved me so much. These guys just wanted to know where I am from, who I am and the people who loved on me.”
One-hundred and sixty-four golfers hit the links as the rain steadily fell. Unfortunately Mother Nature had other plans for the event and the participants were able to complete 4 to 7 holes before the down pour and cold weather became too much. Everyone headed into the Island View Restaurant.
Mariano Rivera, Tim Wakefield, Thomas “Flash” Gordon, Bo Jackson and Charlie “Chuck” Manuel participated in a question-and-answer panel where stories and memories were shared by the legendary panel. It was a once-in-a -lifetime experience for those who attended the event. After the Q&A, a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey signed by the back-to-back Stanley Cup Championship team and a baseball bat signed by all 30 celebrities who attended the event were auctioned off.
“I came out here for Flash and it just so happens he is partnered with AdventHealth,” said Bo Jackson. “All of the guys will say the same thing. It is almost like Flash is our little brother and it is always nice to comeback and help out family. If he has a partnership with a company like AdventHealth and he called us to come support what he is doing, then that’s what we do. We are very much a family. All of those guys are reciprocal, so if I call they come, and if they call we all come. It is an inseparable bond and it is nice to see your friends. It is nice to have an event like this where we can come together, see each other and have fun while raising money for a good cause. It is all worth it.
“Even playing the six holes with the guys (Ty Little, Alex and Andrew Fells) I was with, we had a nice time,” explained Jackson. “Mother Nature had a thing to do with everything getting cut short but hey she is undefeated so we have to take what she throws at us and be happy with it. We had a nice time. I will of course come back next year if Flash calls but I will have to give him a hard time. I can’t just come out and say yes because he will get a big head but yes I would come back again. I have to continue to talk to him like a big brother.”
After lunch the celebrities stayed to talk with fans, take photos and signed a few autographs.
“We are so grateful for Thomas “Flash” Gordon for bringing these people back to his hometown to give back,” added Johnson. “We are grateful that Thomas has decided to serve as campaign chair for this wellness center campaign. He joined our Sebring Foundation board just over a year ago. We are also thankful for our sponsors who made this event possible, Bill and Lisa Jarrett with Jarrett Ford and also Troy and Cathy Maloyed with All About Lawns.”
To learn more about how you can support this AdventHealth Foundation wellness center campaign, please contact the Foundation office at 863-402-5525 or visit adventhealthsebringfoundation.com.