SEBRING — A prominent Highlands County resident brought some of his friends to town for a golf tournament to support the community he loves.
AdventHealth held the second edition of AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament Friday morning and afternoon. Former Avon Park Red Devil and Major League pitcher Thomas “Flash” Gordon was the host as the event sought to raise money for the AdventHealth Sebring Health and Wellness Center. Gordon also serves as the center’s campaign chair.
Gordon emphasized the importance of quality healthcare for people in the Heartland area as his reason for teaming up with AdventHealth.
Over 30 professional athletes paired with business partners and community leaders for the shotgun start tournament. Retired MLBers like Johnny Damon (Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays), Mookie Wilson (New York Mets), Gary Sheffield (part of Florida Marlins 1997 World Series championship team), Jim Rice (Red Sox), Carl Everett (14-year veteran, 2005 World Series champ) and Luke Gregorson (2017 World Series champion reliever) were set to attend.
Even current players like Gordon’s sons Nick (Minnesota Twins) and Dee (Washington Nationals) and Mallex Smith (Toronto Blue Jays/Kansas City Monarchs) hit the links. Famous former Cincinnati Bengals running back Ickey Woods was also listed to appear.
Gordon said everyone who has attended the event served as a positive influence in his life. And not everyone could be invited.
He mentioned how it was a great opportunity to show the people who were role models to him where he comes from. He’s not much of a golf player but is a huge golf fan. Not to mention he loves being able to experience the game with people he holds dear.
Christen Johnson, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Wauchula, said about $2 million was raised out of the total $5 million to build the center in Sebring.
The foursome of Josh Rodriguez, Omar Dejesus, Joc Thomas and Chris Gordon of Flight 3 shot the lowest overall with a -16. Chet Brojek, Kevin Jones, Steven Moseley and Jim Rice finished up in second in that flight with a -11.
Rice said he had fun on his second go-around in Sebring. He recognized the work they’re doing for the hospital and helping out the friend he calls “Flash.” He said Sun N’ Lake has a challenging golf course.
“You better be able to learn how to read the greens,” he said. “The greens are very tricky; they can put some of the pins in a tough spot. And of course with the wind today you’re probably anywhere (from) one to three club’s difference.”
Dennis Dunn, Ron Barts, Travis Dunn and Brian Bone grabbed the top spot in Flight 1 with a -14. Martin O’Hora, Joel Walkup, Mike Moore and Anthony Gaines tied with Tripp Watters, Shawn Barley, Jason Rogers and Cody Brownell for second in that flight with -13.
A group of Charley Wright, Murrell Winter, Steven Wright and Tej Atluru tied with the Flight 1 winners for second overall but also won Flight 2 with their combined -14. Jason Dunkel, Rod Dunkel, Eric Dunkel and Greg Vaughn were behind them at -12.
Wayne Estes, Rick Humphries, John Story III and Ellis Burks tied with Gina Hough, Rich Dubee, Michael Hough Jr. and Michael Hough Sr.’s group for the Flight 4 lead at -7 but claimed the $100 prize over them. Three different teams tied for third behind those two at -6.
Johnny Damon was part of that fourth flight. His foursome with Miguel Palacios, Jason Costello and Jason Russek finished at even on the day. He, like Gordon, said he is a better fisherman than he is a golfer. Although, it was fun catching up with his former teammates and “support a great cause.”
The trip worked out well for him as he was visiting his friend in Orlando. But what made him agree to come to Sebring?
“Flash Gordon,” Damon said. “He was on the team (Royals) when I was called up to the big leagues for my first time and whatever Flash needs I’ll do what I can.”