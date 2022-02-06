LAKE PLACID — Monday saw Central Security down Conley Insurance 21-15. The game went back and forth until the 7th inning when Central took the final lead. Jim Lauzon led the way for Central hitting the cycle (home run, triple, double, single). Paul Brand and Jerry Kauffman had a 4 hit game. Getting on base every time for Conley were Mark Milia, Dan Rasmussen, Jack Smith and Brian Wilson.
Lake Placid Marine took a victory over Lakeside Dermatology 17-13. Gary Steeves had a 4 for 4 day with a home run for LP Marine. Ken Elston went 5 for 5 and Bob Teegardin hit 3 for 3. Hitting 4 for 4 for Lakeside with a home run was Don Cunningham. Bob Fahnestock and Bill Card went 2 for 2.
LP Title Co. downed Miller’s Central Air 18-5. Paul Marcellus smacked a home run while hitting 1000 in the game. Denny Mathew and Gary Tankersley went 4 for 4 in the game. Roger Gasperlin and Lee Maule went 3 for 3 for Miller’s.
Wednesday, Conley’s Insurance took care of business beating Miller’s Central Air 25-15. Conley took control in the first inning and maintained the lead throughout the game. Dan Rasmussen homered for Conley. Bill Martin and Lee Maule were 4 for 4 for Miller’s.
LP Title Co. overpowered Lakeside Dermatology 23-4. Paul Marcellus was 4 for 4 with a home run and Denny Mathew was 3 for 3 with a 4 banger. Jim Polatty also went 3 for 3 for the winners. Charlie Giordano and Mark Roth were 3 for 3 for Lakeside.
Central Security was too much for Lake Placid Marine winning 24-9. Ron Kilburn led the way going 5 for 5 with a home run, a double, and 3 singles. The hits just kept on coming for Central’s Frank Menendez, Jeff Stanley, Alex Gray, Sam Crouse, Jim Lauzon and Paul Brand, showing the batting power for Central. Woody Woodworth had a home run while hitting 4 for 4 with 3 RBI’s for Marine.
For more information about the league, please visit www.lpsoftball.com