Central Security missed a perfect season on the final game of the season falling to Lakeside Dermatology 15-3. Lakeside’s Ron Kilburn caught everything that came his way playing a stellar defense. Kilburn led the offense for the winners hitting 4 for 4 with 2 singles a double and a triple. JR Reed was right with him going 3 for 3 with a double.
In the other game, Lake Placid Marine defeated Miller’s Central Air 22-17. Miller’s looked like they were going to make a game out of this coming from behind to tie the score 10-10 in the bottom of the 4th inning, but fell behind in the remaining innings to lose by a five run margin. Hitting the long ball for home runs were Greg Ramos, Carlos Eshegoyen, Ellis Howard and Kelly McMillen.
Central Security downed Miller’s Central Air 21-8. Miller’s started hot the first inning scoring 5 runs but cooled down the rest of the game scoring only 3 runs. Dan Slot was the big hitter for Central hitting 2 doubles, a triple and a home run over the right center field fence while knocking in 7 RBI’s. Craig Ervin was 4 for 4. Orlando Hernendez was 3 for 4 with a double and a home run.
On the other field, Lakeside Dermatology beat Conley Insurance in a barn burner 20-18. Frank Menendez, Dick Cook and Joseph Shelton all hit 1000 in the contest.
