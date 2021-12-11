During week three action, Lake Placid Marine downed Miller’s Central Air 16-5 Monday. The big hit for LP Marine came in the 4th inning when Bill Scrase banged a grand slam home run. Other extra base hitters for LP were John Canfield who tripled, Roger Gasperlin and Kelly McMillen doubled. Extra base hitters for Miller’s with doubles were Mitch Dallen and Ken Elston.
In the other game, Central Security downed Lakeside Dermatology 8-4. Umpire Jim Kahn stated that this was one of the best defensive games he’s seen this season. Paul Marcellus led the way for Central going 3 for 4. Chuck Loeser was 2 for 4 with a walk for Lakeside.
Wednesday Lakeside Dermatology downed Lake Placid Marine 27-18. Marty Mckee and Ray Trudell were 4 for 4 for Lakeside. Chuck Loeser smashed a home run. John Canfield was 5 for 5 and teammate Carlos Eschegoyen were 4 for 4 for LP.
In other action, Central Security downed Conley Insurance 15-12. Central coach, Richard Rucker, led his team to victory going 4 for 4. Don Dobbert went 3 for 3 for Central. Conley’s coach, Steve Frye, not to be out done by Richard, also went 4 for 4. Stan Brownell led all hitters in the game going 4 for 4 with a triple and a double.
Week 4
Lake Placid Marine led Central Security 7 innings Monday only to taste defeat in the last inning. Central scored 2 runs in the last inning and held Marine scoreless to take a 9-8 squeaker. Paul Marcellus was 4 for 4 and Mark Roth was 3 for 3 to lead the hitting for Central. Bill Scrase was 4 for 4 for Marine.
In other action Miller’s Central Air downed Conley’s Insurance 21-12. Leading hitters for Miller’s going 4 for 5 were Rudy Pribble, Mitch Dallen, JR Reed, Bobby Richards and Ken Elston. Stan Brownell was 4 for 4 for Conley hitting 2 singles a double and a triple.
Conley Insurance downed Lake Placid Marine 22-12 Wednesday. Marine started the game hot in the first 2 innings scoring 10 runs and had a nice lead. What was a hot team went to freezing the last 6 innings scoring just 2 runs. Leading the hit parade for Conley were Stan Brownell, Ron Hanisch, Cisco Hernandez, Jeff Lindskoog, Joseph Shelton and Paul Marcellus who all went 4 for 5.
Lakeside Dermatology won a close game against Miller’s Central Air winning 16-13. Leading the winners were Don Cunningham who went 4 for 4 with 2 singles, a triple and a home run. Ray Trudell was 3 for 3 with a single, a double and a triple. Greg Ramos had a 4 for 4 day with 2 singles, a double and a triple for Miller’s.
For more information about the Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball league, please visit