Lake Placid Men’s Senior Winter Softball League came to an end this past week.
Central Security needed to defeat Lakeside Dermatology to win the title outright. Lakeside led the entire game going into the last inning when Central came roaring back showing why they should be the champions scoring 9 runs to win by 30-28 score.
A big thank you goes out to all the sponsors who made our league a success: Central Security, LP Title Co., Lakeside Dermatology, Conley Insurance, Lake Placid Marine and Miller’s Central Air. Another big thank you needs to go to Highlands County Sports Complex and the grounds crew who did a wonderful job keeping the fields ready to play.
We would like to also acknowledge the Highlands News-Sun for the coverage of our events.
Summer practice for the Lake Placid Senior league with resume again on Mondays at 9:00 a.m. at the Lake June fields beginning Monday, April 4th.
For more information about the league, please visit www.lpsoftball.com.