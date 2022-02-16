Monday Central Security squeaked by LP Title Co. 17-15. Jim Lauzon smacked 2 homers while knocking in 4 runs. Ron Kilburn had 3 doubles not knowing how to stop at first base. They say speed kills. Paul Brand, Frank Menendez and Ron Melia all had 3 hits for the winners. Gary Tankersley who hit the big blow (home run) last week, did not hit any this game but went 3 for 4. Marty McKee and Stan Schuham also went 3 for 4.
Miller’s Central Air held on to win 17-16 over Lakeside Dermatology. Miller’s Ron Gary was 3 for 3 with 5 RBI’s. Lee Maule and Bill Todd also were 3 for 3. The big blow in the game came for Cisco Hernandez whose homer decided the game. Dick Cook and Bob Fahnestock went 4 for 4 for Lakeside.
Conley Insurance downed Lake Placid Marine 15-11. Kelly McMillen was 4 for 4 and Ron Hanisch was 3 for 3. Both Dan Rasmussen and Tom Trapman were 3 for 4 with 2 doubles for the winners. Woody Woodworth had a single, 2 doubles and a triple for LP Marine.
Wednesday, Central Security took a win over Miller’s Central Air 11-6. Jim Lauzon had a hot bat hitting a triple, 2 doubles and a single going 4 for 4 for Central. Jeff Stanley, Ron Kilburn and Frank King all hit 1000 in the game. Cisco Hernandez had 2 triples for Miller’s.
Lakeside Dermatology outlasted Conley Insurance 21-17. Cliff Bluml, Brian Heaphy and Bill Gallagher were all 4 for 4 in the contest for Lakeside. Mark Melia was 4 for 4 for Conley.
LP Title Co. batted around in the last inning to take what was a close game 27-16 over Lake Placid Marine. LP Title Co.’s Chuck Totten homered while going 4 for 5. Denny Mathew had a triple and 2 doubles. Jim Thomson was 3 for 4 with a triple and 2 doubles. For LP Marine, Woody Woodworth had 3 doubles. Gary Steeves and Jim Guild also had doubles.
