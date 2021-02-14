The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of February gives anglers a weak lunar period and a weather forecast which resembles a rainy season pattern of daily thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours, driven by a dominate southerly wind.
The lowest feed rating of the month will occur over the next four days due to the moon playing no significant part in interfering with solar energy. When lunar interference with solar energy is low, fish feed sporadically, and mainly during the three daily solar periods, with solar noon becoming the major feeding period of the day. There will be no concentrations of feeding fish during low-level weak lunar periods of the month.
The wind forecast this week predicts a fifteen mph south wind today during the major feeding period. Monday a southerly wind slows-up a little to twelve mph. A southwest ideal fishing wind of ten mph occurs Tuesday and a southeasterly wind at ten mph for Wednesday. Thursday a strong fifteen plus mph south wind will trigger pre-front conditions as a strong high pressure cold front approaches from the west, forecasted to arrive Friday.
Water temperatures are in the ideal feeding range currently. Seventy to eight-two degrees enables fish to feed at their highest annual rates. Fish currently are feeding two to three times per week. And the early morning bite has improved due to the warmer water temps. However this trend will end Saturday and next Sunday as a strong cold front restores the seasonal normal winter weather conditions.
The warmer weather has caused bass to target baitfish type baits which mimic bluegill, shiners, needle fish, and bass yearlings. Crawdad type baits still produce well, the big jig with a large trailer bait will attract strikes consistently all winter season but during warming trends, which we’re currently experiencing, the baits which mimic bait-fish activity are doing very well.
So even though the lunar influence is very weak over the next seven days, unseasonably warm weather will cause fish to feed more often during the midday and sunset and sunrise periods. Baits with heavy action at medium retrieve speeds along healthy vegetation will produce strikes but you’ll probably have to work longer than you prefer, to achieve results.
Best Fishing Days: The best fishing days this week will occur Wednesday and Thursday and perhaps Friday depending on the timing of the arriving high pressure cold front, which will drop temperatures at least fifteen degrees. Today through Tuesday the fish will take their feed cues mainly from the sun, feeding as the sun sets and as solar noon occurs.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:02 p.m. and the sunset at 6:16 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 3-6:30 p.m. Daily the starting of the sunset feeding activity will occur later by 45 minutes and will remain at the same rating this week. By the midweek, the moon will be overhead at 5:06 p.m. and the sunset occurs at 6:18 p.m. which means Wednesday through Friday evening a slightly better feed rating will likely occur—perhaps a 4-5 rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:01 a.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Daily the start of this feeding activity will occur later by 30 minutes and remain at about the same rating until the midweek when it the moonrise occurs closer to solar noon—Thursday at 11:05 a.m. will produce a rating of 4-5 from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a "Sign-in/Register" option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you 'sign-in'. I'll publish 'extra' information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
