The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak lunar influence and the development of the last quarter moon phase. If the weather forecast results in being correct, Friday through the end of the week will give us a rainy season weather pattern; overcast skies, afternoon thunderstorms and high humidity.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will have little assistance from the moon this week. The moon arrives completely out of the solar energy path on Thursday, which means feeding periods will be shorter and fewer fish will feed at the same time.
The increases cloud-cover which begins to occur Friday will also cause fish to feed in larger areas and away from cover. Fish will also feed sporadically due to the lack of fishing factors not changing much if at all. Therefore ‘fish adjustment activity’ will be very low if it occurs at all, which means a low feed rating. I’ve predicted a four to five feed rating over the next three to four days but it could be less. I’m believing the ideal water temperatures could make the difference and keep feeding rates higher because of the very high digestion speeds.
Low lunar influence means anglers will have to work harder. Increased cloud-cover means anglers will have to cover more area. Fan-casting instead of flipping and pitching will be the better strategy. Spinnerbaits, chatter-baits, and jerk-baits in the colors green and gold will be the better bait offering. A medium to slow retrieve speed will get the attention of the big fish while a fast aggressive retrieve speed will cause the smaller fish give chase and strike.
Today and Thursday however, bright sunlight will occur with a moderate to weak variable wind. Wave-action will be low to non-existent. There will be nothing which masks the angler’s presence. Flipping will be a challenge but longer distance pitching, employing a ‘silent bait-entry’ technique will be the better tactic. If you can put the bait in the water thirty feet from the boat without causing a huge splash, your bait will appear more natural and attract natural attention. A brick entering the water will not work most times.
If you’ve not mastered the silent bait-entry technique yet, try casting your bait into the upper section of the vegetation and slowly drag the bait off of the vegetation and into the water. This is a natural presentation and works very well. As the bait falls to the root base, the fish will engulf your bait. You might not feel the strike but instead you’ll feel like your bait is stuck in weeds. Always set the hook when this occurs. You might find out that the weed fights back.
The bigger the fish, the more you won’t feel the strike. A slight ‘tap feeling’ in the reel hand will be the only indication your bait was taken.
Best Fishing Days: Today is the last day of the full moon phase which means fish will be biting slightly better than average when the moon is underfoot during the mid to late afternoon hours. The overhead moon occurs two to three hours before the sunrise so the early morning bite will be weak if it occurs at all---unless you considered 4:00 a.m. the ‘early morning period’ which means you’ll have to be on the water by 3 a.m.
Friday a rainy season weather pattern begins with a ten mph south wind, and a modest increase in atmospheric pressure—30 to 30.10 In Hg increase. The increase could be slightly more and if so, fish will move upward. How much and how many, is anyone’s guess. Cloud-cover will increase throughout the day which will cause fish to move away from cover. The combination of a moderate pressure increase and significant cloud-cover increase could create an improved feed rating.
Sunday is the day of the last quarter moon which means the underfoot moon will occur along with the sunset and the overhead moon with the sunrise. A bump-up in feed rating for both periods will occur.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:03 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of five from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating until the weekend when a rating of six occurs from 6-9:30 p.m. due to the moon being underfoot at 7:06 p.m. on Saturday and 7:58 p.m. on Sunday with the sunset occurring at 8:10 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 8:41 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:35 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor fishing period will begin to occur starting Friday for the early morning anglers. The moon will be overhead Friday morning at 5:39 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:34 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of four from 5-8 a.m. This period starts later on Saturday and then again on Sunday by one hour and improves to a five rating.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon. .
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.95 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open fifteen inches and flowing 210 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’. This in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
