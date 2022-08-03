The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first-quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered; the weakest lunar influence of the month will be occurring over the next ten days. However Friday’s first-quarter moon will improve fishing. Otherwise angler will have to work for it. The good news is, this is Florida and fish don’t read this article.

Next Monday the moon will be at the low point and out of the solar energy path. Very little lunar influence will occur during the daily lunar periods as a result. Fish will be influenced by oxygen production and bright sunny conditions more than any other factor. Find the deepest healthy vegetation in the lake and you’ll find feeding fish. And the more hours of bright sunlight precedes the solar noon and sunset periods, the more fish will be feeding during those solar periods.

