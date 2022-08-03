The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first-quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered; the weakest lunar influence of the month will be occurring over the next ten days. However Friday’s first-quarter moon will improve fishing. Otherwise angler will have to work for it. The good news is, this is Florida and fish don’t read this article.
Next Monday the moon will be at the low point and out of the solar energy path. Very little lunar influence will occur during the daily lunar periods as a result. Fish will be influenced by oxygen production and bright sunny conditions more than any other factor. Find the deepest healthy vegetation in the lake and you’ll find feeding fish. And the more hours of bright sunlight precedes the solar noon and sunset periods, the more fish will be feeding during those solar periods.
The weather forecast will be a typical rainy season pattern. Which means if you’re on the water just before cloud-cover starts to overtake the sunshine, you’ll find active feeding fish. The longer the period of photosynthesis, the more feeders there will be as the period ends due to storm activity.
The wind forecast starts today with a mild east wind with speeds of five mph. Thursday through Sunday an ideal east wind of nine to twelve mph will occur. Starting Friday cloud-cover will begin to be a factor. Any time cloud-cover is more than fifty percent, fish feed less due to a declining dissolved oxygen rate. It should be noted this is more true in shallow lakes than in lakes with twelve foot of depth or more.
Best Fishing Days: Friday the first-quarter moon will improve fishing during the sunset, midday and sunrise periods. A full point in the one-in-ten scale, with ten being best, will occur during the overhead-sunset period, and a half point during the other two periods.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:03 p.m. and the sunset at 8:13 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:03 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moon is underfoot at 5:41 a.m. today. The sunrise occurs at 6:50 a.m. which combined with the underfoot moon will produce a feed rating of three from 5-8 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat to anglers. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are not a refuge but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open and flowing ninety cubic feet per second. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50’ and 38.25’.Currently the max is 38.25’ and the min 37.75’. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com