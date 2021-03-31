The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of March and the beginning of April gives Central Florida freshwater anglers the weak lunar influence days of the twenty-eight day lunar cycle and a strong high pressure cold front as March closes out and April begins.
All fishing factors considered; other than the pre-front conditions of the next thirty hours, fishing will be fairly tough until ‘consistent favorable weather’ returns and lunar-solar activity improves….which will happen in ten days.
Atmospheric pressure will drop today through Thursday midday forcing fish to adjust downward. Anglers can expect the deeper shoreline vegetation to have plenty of feeding activity as fish adjust toward secondary structures away from shorelines over the next thirty hours.
An ideal south wind will occur today followed by a west wind Thursday morning which will reach speeds of fifteen mph by midday. Thursday night and Friday a strong fifteen plus mph wind will drop temperatures twenty degrees. The weekend a thirteen mph east wind and plenty of sunshine will begin to improve fishing conditions.
Lunar activity with solar energy enters its weak effect days of the twenty-eight day cycle today—moon arrives furthest from solar energy on Saturday…the low position. Therefore fish will be triggering off of the solar periods mostly with very little influence to feed during the daily lunar periods. The arrival of the new moon phase April 9 will improve fishing results.
It is a fact that just because the moon influence is weak for about ten days out of twenty-eight days each month, the possibility to catch a fish of a lifetime can still occur in Central Florida. One of my three fifteen pound bass was caught in 2012 on the lowest rated day during the month of June. I had one bite that day and the conditions were anything but favorable for any fish to feed.
When the largest bass in the lake begin to mentally deteriorate, causing a total failure to successfully feed when the fish populations are actively feeding, she must feed when other fish are not feeding. For this reason she makes her first mistake and takes an artificial bait she would never had taken otherwise. She made my day that day. I released her to make other angler’s days…since he feeding mistakes would most certainly continue until the day a gator has a lucky day too.
So remember there’s always a real possibility that you can experience one of the best fishing days of your life even though feed ratings are projected to be very low. The old senile ‘Big Girls’ will be desperate to eat…anything slow enough to catch…such as a seven inch Yum Dinger slowly crawling along the lake bottom.
Best Fishing Days: Today is a pre-front day, which means fish will be starting to adjust downward at first, followed by a reversal migration upward as the strong high pressure system enters the state from the north late Thursday evening. So fish will be moving out into open water today and back to the shallows Thursday evening. Today’s underfoot moon period should be very good and Thursday’s moonset period will be good as well.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:17 p.m. and the sunset at 7:43 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 3:30-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating to a three rating Thursday through the remainder of the week.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:26 a.m. and sunrise at 7:17 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 7-10 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and decreases to a two to three rating Thursday through Sunday.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com