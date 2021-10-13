The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers weak lunar influence and a very good fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to work hard to locate feeding fish. Feeding will be sporadic at best---no discernable feeding pattern, no concentration of feeders.
Since the moon will have very little effect on fish until the full moon phase starts on Sunday, the next four days fish will be primarily feeding when sunlight is brightest during the early to midafternoon hours. Oxygen production is still the main factor in triggering feeding activity. Any vegetation that has eight to twelve of depth will be holding active feeders during high photosynthesis rates—bright sunlight from 9 a.m. through the midafternoon hours will produce feeding activity from 12-4 p.m.
The weather forecast however will be giving anglers ideal wind speeds of eight to ten mph every day with the exception of Saturday and Sunday when speeds drop to five to six mph. Winds will be out of the east today, the east northeast Thursday and from the north Friday and Saturday. Looking ahead to next week’s full moon phase, winds will be from the east northeast daily at ideal wind speeds of eight to twelve mph.
Atmospheric pressure change will be not enough to influence fish, over the next seven days. As previously state, bright sunlight will be the main driver in fish feeding activity. As has been the case each year, significant pressure changes don’t start to occur until a consistent fall weather pattern replaces the rainy season weather pattern. Next week’s full moon phase will have a rainy season type weather pattern, albeit a weak one.
Looking ahead to next week’s weak full moon phase. The weather forecast today, is predicting cloudy nights for the middle of next week. Hopefully this will be an accurate prediction. If cloud-cover blocks a majority of the nighttime moonlight, fish will be at a much greater rate during the solar noon lunar underfoot period twelve hours later. The feed rating for next Wednesday will be a six and perhaps a seven rating at best. The more nighttime cloud-cover the better the rating will be. And, if we happen to have bright sunlight during the midday, a seven rating is very likely.
Best Fishing Days: As is the case during the weakest lunar period of the month, the next five days, no significant changes will occur weather-wise. Therefore fish and wildlife adjustment will be minimal at best. Water temperatures are still too hot which means bright sunlight will be the main trigger for fish to feed in deeper vegetation areas where oxygen production is highest. So I don’t expect fish feeding activity to be fair or even good, until the full moon phase begins on Sunday—weak full moon occurs next Wednesday. .
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:00 p.m. and solar noon at 1:11 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 8:17 p.m. and the sunset at 6:58 p.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at a two rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moon is underfoot, which occurs today at 7:48 a.m. The sunrise occurs at 7:25 a.m. The combined solar-lunar influence will produce a feed rating of two to three from 6:30 – 8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.30 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open seven inches and flowing a combined 600 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious--professional anglers, are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com