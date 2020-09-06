The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the beginning of the second week of September gives anglers the post-full moon period of the month, which means more effort for less fish. Add to that the current arrival of a low pressure system which will drop atmospheric pressure 0.30 In Hg by Monday midday, anglers will have to follow the fish deep to catch them.
Fish will be adjusting downward today through Monday afternoon when pressure drop, finally bottoms-out at 29.80 In Hg. The only good news is an ideal east wind will produces speeds of ten mph Monday and Tuesday. Fishing deeper fishing holes on the windy side of the lake is probably the best strategy.
Pressure rebounds starting Wednesday morning through the sunset hours which will cause fish to adjust upward into shoreline feeding areas Wednesday during 5-8 p.m. when the moon is underfoot just before the sunset. If there’s significant sunshine, this could be the best period of the week.
Today therefore, expect fish to be on the move out into open water, moving to depths of twelve to eighteen feet in grass beds and deeper structures and break-lines. Fishing will be very challenging today through Tuesday but the good news is the second half of the week we’ll have a strong last quarter moon phase which will produce 5-rating fishing Wednesday through the weekend.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday night and Thursday midday, if the extended weather forecast is correct, look to be the best days of this week. The last quarter moon occurs Thursday and the moon arrives at its strongest orbit position Saturday, which will produce a stronger than average last quarter moon phase.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:40 p.m. and the sunset at 7:40 p.m. producing a 3-4 rating from 4-8 p.m. Sunshine will prevails daily into the midafternoon hours and perhaps later, creating a high dissolved oxygen period as the moon is underfoot and the sun sets. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until the second half of this week when it will increase by one to two numbers during a strong last quarter moon.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 10:47 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Again, as with the major period, abundant sunshine will improve fish feeding activity. Daily this period moves later by an hour and might improve to a 4-rating the midweek.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 14-20 strong new moon, September 28-October 3 weak full moon, 13-19 super new moon, October 28- November 3, weak full moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.60 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 38.60’ for the high-level mark and 38.25’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39’ and the high level to 39.5’, by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open seven inches, flowing a combined 690 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 38.60’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
